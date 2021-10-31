Who is the Hollywood star who made the most money in his career

Keanu reeves He is one of the Hollywood stars most loved by the public. The actor began a career in the film industry at a very young age, which little by little was bearing fruit.

Throughout his career, he managed to get involved in numerous productions, several of them considered great icons. TO His almost 56 years, the interpreter managed to add a huge wallet full of millions and it has just been revealed how much he owns.

Although he does not show great luxuries, he does not use his fortune in its entirety, and rather he is seen walking alone through the streets of New York as an ordinary citizen, your life is an interesting ebb and flow of emotions.

Keanu Reeves played numerous and recognized roles, it was in 1999 when he managed to become famous around the world with the great success Matrix. Pop culture gained a fundamental character with the interpretation of the actor as Neo, impossible to forget.

This tape obtained a collection of US $ 463 million and its companions did us worse; to such an extent that, after so many years, we will have its fourth part. Among his many interpretations also stands out John wick, the master assassin who caused a great sensation in the public.

The Matrix actor was born on September 2, 1964. By: AP

Keanu Reeves movies

Fame is achieved with a small intervention in Dangerous Liaisons (1988), from Stephen Frears. Continue with titles like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Parenthood (1989) and I love you to death (1990). In 1991 he starred in the second part of Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey and My Private Idaho, a film that was decisive for Reeves and his best friend River phoenix. On October 31, 1993, River died of an overdose at a club run by Johnny deppIn 1992 he participated in a music video for Paula Abdul, with whom he established romantic relationships, and participated in the film Bram Stoker’s Dracula from Francis Ford Coppola.

He also appears in the filming of a version of the novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, Aunt Tula and the scribeIn 1993 he works in Even Cowgirls Get the Blues. Later Kenneth branagh calls you for the romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, based on the work of Shakespeare. Shortly afterwards he became Prince Siddartha, father of the Buddhist religion, in Little budha from Bernardo Bertolucci. Follow him Speed, where he plays a policeman, then rolls Johnny mnemonic and A Walk In the Clouds, a film of Alfonso Arau, together with the Spanish actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón. Continue with Feeling Minnesota and The Devil’s Advocat.

A great millionaire sum

In accordance with GQ Spain, Keanu Reeves has a total of US $ 360 million in his bank account, most of them obtained thanks to his work on the Matrix trilogy. Of course you have your properties and companies (Company Films and Arch Motorcycle Company) but you don’t lead a luxurious life compared to many other stars.

Apparently the actor is happy with simple tastes, cheap transport, expensive clothes and large donations to a good causes. He himself declared in 2006 for Hollywood.com that wealth does not care.