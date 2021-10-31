Who is Guillermo Izquierdo Ayuso?

Guillermo Izquierdo Ayuso during his speech.

has taken possession this Sunday of his Neurology position (Section II) as an Elected Academician of the(RAMSE). During his appointment speech, the Sevillian neurologist reviewed the progress made in the study ofin Spain.

As Izquierdo has pointed out, the impact that the study of multiple sclerosis has had on its evolution and neurological training in the last 40 years. “At the same time that I have been perfecting my knowledge about the disease, the pathology itself has influenced my way of diagnosing, understanding and treating the neurological disease that currently has more therapeutic possibilities”.

It is estimated that 50,000 people in Spain and 2.4 million in the world suffer from Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system, made up of the brain and spinal cord.

What trajectory supports the appointment of Guillermo Izquierdo?

Guillermo Izquierdo Ayuso has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid (1975). He specialized in Neurology in 1981 and subsequently obtained a doctorate in Medicine at the University of Malaga.

In addition to his career, his work as director and founder of the Multiple Sclerosis Unit of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville (HUVM) between the years 1996 to 2018. As a teacher, Izquierdo has been an associate professor in the area of ​​knowledge of Medicine at the University of Seville.

In his research work stands out the direction of 12 doctoral theses as well as more than 300 scientific articles, published in national and international journals. In the last five years, he has participated as the principal investigator in 39 trials with approximately 416 patients.