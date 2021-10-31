What to watch on TV today? Sunday, October 31, 2021 | TV

13.30 / The 2

The RTVE Play platform, under examination in ‘RTVE responds’

The operation of RTVE Play will be one of the issues that it will address RTVE responds, the program of the Ombudsman, María Escario. Those responsible for RTVE Play, the new platform, launched this summer on the occasion of the Olympic Games, will answer the most common doubts and complaints from users and will give a practical demonstration on how to get the most out of it and discover its possibilities.

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four LaLiga football matches

The football match today includes four games, broadcast live by Movistar LaLiga. The first of them will arrive at 2:00 p.m., the duel between Cádiz and Mallorca, and at 4:15 p.m. it will be the turn of the confrontation between Atlético de Madrid and Betis. Later, Getafe and Español will meet at 18.30. To finish, the day will close with the duel between Real Sociedad and Athletic at 9:00 p.m.

15.00 / TCM

‘The social network’

The Social Network. USA, 2010 (130 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Performers: Jesse Eisenberg, Joseph Mazzello, Andrew Garfield.

In his day it was surprising that David Fincher turned into a movie about the creation of Facebook. But Fincher, accustomed to traveling against the current, achieved a memorable work supported by a script by Aaron Sorkin full of dialogue that resembles a machine gun. Beside him, an exemplary set permeates the story with an overwhelming density. The social network also transcends the burden of a leading character who flaunts arrogance and careerism and denies any affective relationship with the viewer.

16.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Kramer vs. Kramer’

Kramer versus Kramer. United States, 1979 (100 minutes). Director: Robert Benton. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Jane Alexander, Justin Henry.

How to turn a predictable family drama with a tendency to easy tears into a movie more than dignified and, at times, excellent. The story could not be simpler: Meryl Streep abandons her son and her husband, a Dustin Hoffman who once again offers an interpretive recital. Later, of course, the woman will claim the child and the couple will face stormy divorce proceedings. The credibility of this film stems from an intelligent and adjusted script that, although it expands somewhat on the melodramatic component of the story, proposes complex and credible characters. The rest comes from the hand of the director, who shoots with conviction and intensity even the most predictable sequences.

18.45 / COSMO

‘Children of men’

Children of Men. USA, 2006 (109 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuarón. Performers: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore.

A futuristic story that portrays a planet in which the human species is in danger of extinction. The apocalyptic environment serves Alfonso Cuarón to wrap in a staging of consistent visual power a fierce story that cries out in the face of lack of solidarity and totalitarianism.

19.00 / Movistar Action

‘Babadook’

Australia, 2014 (93 minutes). Director: Jennifer Kent. Performers: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall.

A masterpiece of recent horror cinema, so abundant in mediocrities, that it is born from the classic environment of childhood fears. Babadook she grows up as she enters some startling images and dares to also look out into a terrain as uncomfortable as the trauma of motherhood.

21.25 / The Sixth

‘Saved’ addresses the escalating price of the electricity bill

The price of electricity breaks records week by week, and the space Saved analyze the causes and possible solutions. In this installment, Gonzo will go to meet the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, at the VIII Solar Forum, to ask her about the recent negotiations with the large electricity companies or about the partisan use of the price of electricity. The program will also feature the testimonies of the president of the Fundación Renovables Fernando Ferrando, and the former president of Red Eléctrica, Jorge Fabra.

21.30 / The 2

A memory of the folklorist Agapito Marazuela

The documentary The broken statue, by Lidia Martín Merino, who premieres tonight Essential, It is an approach to the personality of Agapito Marazuela, militant musician of culture in the 20s and 30s, glorious guitarist and folklore compiler. Through the artist’s own voice, thanks to some old cassette tapes recorded in the 70s by Eugenio Urrialde, his disciple, this work portrays the creative and vital work of an unforgettable musician.

21.30 / DMAX

A look at work at Seprona

The documentary series Seprona in action it follows the daily work of the members of the Nature Protection Service. Every Sunday, the new season of the series will show the most shocking situations experienced by the agents, who will have to intervene in farms with mutilated dogs, clandestine marijuana plantations or illegal practices of hunting birds with a net, among other stories.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the series ‘Infiel’

The Turkish series Infidel entangles its characters in new conflicts in tonight’s episode, which recounts how the war between Asya and Volkan ends in life-changing destruction. From that moment on, the characters will have a new story to write. Has the life that drags Asya and Volkan to different lives completely ended? Or will their new story bring them together one day?

22.25 / The Sixth

‘Where were you then?’ travel to the year 2014

In 2014 Spain officially said goodbye to the economic crisis it had suffered since 2008. This is one of the moments that space will remember Where were you then? driven by Ana Pastor. It will also commemorate the emergence of two new parties in the European election campaign, Podemos and Ciudadanos, the appointment of Perdro Sánchez as secretary general of the PSOE, the abdication of King Juan Carlos I and the death of the great Paco de Lucía. , among other topics.

23.30 / Sundance

‘The others’

Spain-USA, 2001 (109 minutes). Director: Alejandro Amenábar. Performers: Nicole Kidman, Alakina Mann, James Bentley.

Amenábar travels to the genre of psychological terror. And escapes from the complicated development of Thesis and Open your eyes to embrace a staging as calculated as it is ironclad, which he endows with an appearance of absolute simplicity. The Others is not just a gripping terrifying film, in which the memories of the memorable one are breathed The Innocents, of Jack Clayton, but also one of the greatest works of its author, a sovereign example of well understood commercial cinema.

23.50 / TNT

‘Train to Busan’

Busanhaeng. South Korea, 2016 (118 minutes). Director: Yeon Sang-ho. Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Soo-Han.

In the now grown-up panorama of zombie cinema, Train to Busan shines like an exhilarating surprise. A script of immaculate precision narrates the terrible adventures experienced by a group of characters gathered on a high-speed train that will be infested with the undead. In addition, the film boasts a staging of overwhelming imagination, furious and full of momentum, which masterfully plays with the off-field and fills each of its images with terror.

1.20 / Movistar Classics

‘The three faces of fear’

I tre volti della paura. Italy-France, 1963 (87 minutes). Director: Mario Bava. Performers: Boris Karloff, Mark Damon, Susy Andersen.

Mario Bava stirred the horror cinema of the sixties thanks to works such as The mask of the demon or Six women for the murderer, films in which the unhealthy and the oppressive took shape thanks to a staging that endeavored to create disturbing images. Later, his career would degenerate when the filmmaker opted for openly lands gore. The three faces of fear offers three standalone episodes in which the protagonists are a menacing telephone, a stubborn raindrop, and a bloodthirsty vampire. A masterpiece with an inexhaustible capacity for suggestion.

