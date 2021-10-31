what it is and how it works – FayerWayer

Despite the great popularity of WhatsApp worldwide, its unofficial versions also have an important sector of the population that lives on the Internet.

This is due to the concern that always persists in the user who seeks more personalization, privacy and interaction options.

That is why the popular WhatsApp Gold, WhatsApp Aero, WhatsApp Plus and recently WhatsApp Delta were born.

WhatsApp Delta is a WhatsApp mod, that is, an altered, unofficial version of the application owned by Facebook … I mean, Meta.

[ Paso a paso para añadir el widget del dinosaurio de Chrome en tu dispositivo móvil ]

Main features of WhatsApp Delta

If we are already mentioning you about WhatsApp Delta, surely now what you want to know are its main characteristics to know if it is worth downloading it.

Those main alternate options are:

Send scheduled messages.

Modify the original visual appearance of WhatsApp, using themes, colors, fonts and menus of different styles.

List of alternative emojis with ASCII format, not available in the official version.

Share up to 90 images at the same time.

“Do not disturb” function and, in addition, an answering machine.

Optimized search bar.

It shows the WhatsApp statuses in the form of a bubble, in the same way that Instagram does it with its Stories.

Compatibility with a wide variety of file formats.

Activates the read receipt only when the message is replied to.

It does not allow to delete messages or statuses to the contacts.

[ TikTok está probando una forma más directa para que los creadores reciban propinas de sus seguidores ]

How do you download?

The process is very easy, you just have to:

Find the application on the web in an installer file in APK format, which is an executable file-

Check the URL so as not to download any program that could damage your computer

Follow the step by step that your mobile device indicates

Note: It is important to know that downloading these types of files has the great risk of having “malware” that can affect your device.

Is it safe to install WhatsApp Delta?

If you check the WhatsApp policies, the answer is no.

WhatsApp clearly points out that it does not recognize this type of mod in its application and that if it detects it, you may run the risk of suffering a 24-hour block or a permanent block.

However, these unofficial versions continue to exist and are even constantly updated so as not to be detected by the Meta-owned platform.