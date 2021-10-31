What happened to Brendan Fraser after the success of ‘The Mummy’

Everything We Know About Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

The ’90s were Brendan Fraser’s. The actor became one of the public’s favorite stars of the decade thanks to films such as The Mummy and George of the jungleBut the arrival of the new century did not sit well with him. The history of sexual abuse, the physical problems resulting from their demands on the filming, the bad decisions in their jobs … And from there to the disappearance of the first line of Hollywood.

Fraser demonstrated with Private school In 1992 he was playing in the league of the most promising young actors of the decade. Accompanied by Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell and Ben Affleck, he left his mark while waiting for the film that would launch him to stardom in the United States: The man from California. In it he played a caveman who appears in the modern world when the block of ice in which he has survived for thousands of years melts. There he made clear his incredible comic vision and also certain action skills, qualities that would serve him for the films with which he would conquer the international public, between tropical jungles and Egyptian tombs. Especially the latter: The MummyBesides being the saga that lasted the longest for Fraser, one of the best films of the 90s. And one of the best adventure films of all time.

Now that Brendan Fraser is living a well-deserved rebirth, let’s review what happened in his life after this cinematic bombshell and why it was his time to shine again.

The story of an assault

Brendan Fraser at the 60th Golden Globes, January 19, 2003 NBCGetty Images

Although it would take more than a decade to learn that Brendan Fraser had been the victim of an assault within Hollywood, the same actor places it as a certain source of his problems. The first time he spoke publicly about it was in an interview with GQ magazine, where he said that, in the summer of 2003, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, he suffered abuse by the then president of the Hollywood Foreign Association ( HFPA), the organization that organizes the Golden Globes. Philip Berk, in the middle of a crowded room, approached Fraser to shake his hand. But then she grabbed him by the rear. This is how Berk himself confesses in his memoirs, but Fraser assured years later that it was much more than what he admitted: “His left hand reached out, grabbed my buttock, and one of his fingers touched my perineum. And started to move it“.

Fraser says that at that moment he was overcome by panic and fear. He was finally able, he remembered, to remove Berk’s hand. “I felt sick. I felt like a little boy. I felt like I had a ball in my throat. I thought i was going to cry“He told GQ. For years he hid it for the same reasons that many victims of abuse remain silent: for fear of not being believed, for shame, for feelings of guilt, for the rejection of the event being part of his narrative in the case especially that they are public figures … All this also applies to the actor.

“I got depressed“he confessed.”I blamed myself and felt miserable, because I said: ‘This is nothing; this guy put out his hand and felt around a bit. ‘ That summer passed, and I can’t remember what I did to work on next“Indeed, as Fraser has confessed, the event took its toll on him. It made him withdraw, close ranks. He felt”deafening silence“from the HFPA and he felt small. And alone, very lonely. This was one of the first stones on a path full of obstacles for the actor.

Bad decisions and a body on the edge

Brendan Fraser at the opening of The Mummy attraction at Universal Park in California Gregg deguireGetty Images

What followed the abuse was a slow and painful self-destruction caused by various factors. For starters, you can’t step out of a decade of successes like the 1990s for Fraser and not desperately try to stay on top of the wave. But the 2000s were another story for the actor, who took refuge in the aftermath (although, beware, that The Mummy Returns is wonderful) and low-end movies, like To the devil with the devil (2000), Mountain dudley (2000) or Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003). Only in 2008 presented up to three attempts to recover the lost success: with a third (and disastrous) delivery of The Mummy, with a revitalized classic like Journey to the Center of the Earth (which had a sequel for which he was not called again) and with an adaptation of a literary success with Ink heart. All, to a greater or lesser extent, a failure. Even when he managed to be in an Oscar-winning movie, Crash, it turns out, has gone down in history as the worst and least deserved winner of all time. Of course, luck was not with him.

Brendan Fraser on the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on February 9, 2019 Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

“I think I was probably trying too hard, in a destructive way“Fraser acknowledged in GQ. Perhaps he was referring in part to” struggling “trying to find a new success, but in the same interview we discovered that he is also speaking in a literal, physical way. All these adventures on the big screen were taking their toll. The actor was a man of considerable size who performed stunts of all kinds on the set. “By the time I made the third Mummy movie in China, they had to tape and ice me together.“he remembered.”I needed screw cap ice packs and mountain biking pads, because they are small and light and can fit under clothes … I was building an exoskeleton for myself every day“, he added, recounting a real physical hell that ended up costing him many visits to the operating room: a laminectomy, lumbar, a partial knee replacement, a back operation, a repair of the vocal cords … In total, said the actor, He was in and out of hospitals for almost seven years.

All this coincided with those years in which we believed him disappeared. I was still working here and there, but on films that were not very relevant and that were practically invisible to the public. Hence the question that kept repeating itself in the years after 2010: what has become of Brendan Fraser? It’s true that Hollywood stars sometimes seem to take a couple of years sabbaticals and viewers already give them up for dead, but in Fraser’s case there really was a turning point in these years. Luckily, her rebirth was just around the corner.

The rebirth: from meme to hero

Brendan Fraser at the ‘No Sudden Move’ premiere in Tribeca in 2021 Santiago FelipeGetty Images

Brendan Fraser has not only had to deal with those ambitious productions that did not work and with the fact that the phone stopped ringing, but also with a physical change that did not go unnoticed. Installed in the cultural imaginary of the 90s as the handsome and athletic George of the jungle or Rick from The Mummy, his new presentation to the world was shocking to many of those who had not been following him closely. And to top it off were social networks, which shared their new look in every corner of the internet. Now the question was no longer “What became of Brendan Fraser?” but “What the hell happened to Brendan Fraser?”

The first reunion that went viral was in an interview, the first given by the actor in years, broadcast on the BUILD Series YouTube channel. A deteriorated appearance, having gained weight, a completely broken voice, some very uncomfortable gestures … What was happening with the actor? According to himself a few years later, in that interview he had lost his practice with the media and, also, the very recent death of his mother from cancer. At that time he was promoting the third season of the series The affair, in which only a few episodes appeared in 2016.

The series that really began its rebirth was Trust, created by Danny Boyle and Simon Beaufoy, which revolves around the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III by the Italian mob in 1973. “It’s satisfying to have taken time off for various reasons and to be under the wing of so many amazing creative people again; It gave me a feeling of, I don’t want to call it ‘achievement’, but rather a sense of relief knowing the burden I carried on these broad shoulders“He said in an interview with Vanity Fair promoting the series in 2018. Something had changed in him: he gained confidence with the media and began to shine as an actor again. He may have had a slightly different appearance, but his charisma had not disappeared in absolute. He also starred on television Doom patrol, turned into a cult series.

Brendan Fraser in a scene from No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh HBO Max

Now, Brendan Fraser has returned to the movies. And all over the top. He is one of the protagonists of No Sudden Move, the new film by Steven Soderbergh, along with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon. It’s a heist thriller set in 1950s Detroit where a group of petty criminals are hired for a mission that ends up cheating. This work will be followed by two of the most anticipated films of 2022: The Whale by Darren Aronofsky, where he will play a man weighing more than 200 kg who lies in a bathtub eating compulsively, and Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, in which he will share the cast with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons in a criminal thriller with western touches and the label scorsesian. As if the prestigious films weren’t enough, Fraser will also enter the world of superheroes playing the villain Firefly in Batgirl, a DC Comics movie starring Leslie Grace. Can Brendan Fraser be the star of 2022?

Knowing how humble he always is in all his public interventions, surely the actor is as surprised as many viewers. In fact, he demonstrated this in an interview that went viral again on social networks, but not for the same reasons as in 2016. During the meeting, TikTok user LittleLottieCosplay told him: “The Internet supports you a lot. There are people out there who love you, and we want the best for you and we can’t wait to see what you do.“. His reaction (to keep silent, as if containing his emotion, and to say thanks with his cowboy hat) reminded the world that this was a man who needed a redemption with the world but, above all, with himself. And now, how well said the tiktokeraWe are looking forward to seeing what you have in store.

