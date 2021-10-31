What Chinese car brands are there in Mexico?

JMC

Grupo Picacho also reached an agreement with the JMC brand in 2019 to market one of its pickups in Mexico: Vigus, a medium-size vehicle, which competes with models such as Nissan NP300 / Frontier.

JMC is one of Ford’s largest manufacturing partners in China and Vigus’s 1.8-liter, 177-horsepower engine was designed and is manufactured by the American automaker.

Changan

This year, Grupo Picacho decided to strengthen its offer with the incorporation of a third Chinese brand: Changan. “It is the largest independent Chinese manufacturer (it is not a company of the Chinese state) and we believe that it perfectly complements our portfolio of models,” explains Víctor Amores, Marketing Director of Motornation, which is the group’s Asian country’s auto division.

In July came the Changan Alsvin subcompact sedan, a competitor to Chevrolet Aveo, Nissan V-Drive and Volkswagen Vento. This month, the brand announced the arrival of the CS35 Plus subcompact SUV, which competes with Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and Volksagen T-Cross. Both segments generate around a third of vehicle sales in Mexico.

Jac

Giant Motors Latin America, the Mexican firm in which businessman Carlos Slim is the majority shareholder, decided to try its luck with Asian vehicles in 2016 and reached an agreement with Jac Motors, a state-owned manufacturer, to assemble and market some of its models. in Mexico.

The launch of the brand occurred in March 2017, at a dealership owned by Grupo Zapata, which also distributes other brands in the country such as Ford and Mazda. Giant Motors, where the Massri family is also a shareholder, set up an assembly line within its plant in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, to assemble the first two models that would be sold in the country.

Today the company offers a portfolio of 12 vehicles: one sedan, four SUVs, two pickups and five commercial vehicles. It has also opted for electric models. In 2020, it launched three battery-powered versions of its trucks, Sei 1, Sei 2 and Sei 4, and subsequently launched a family of three electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries.

The brand has maintained a sales volume of between 5,000 and 6,000 passenger vehicle units a year and today it is the one that sells the most electric cars in the country.

Saic Motor (MG)

Saic Motor launched its MG Motors brand in late 2020. To boost sales amid a pandemic, it designed a strategy of non-financial incentives, such as a seven-year powertrain warranty, the first seven free services, and seven years of road assistance, as well as financing plans from Banorte, which in the launch phase included an interest rate of 5.5% and no commission for opening.

“The Mexican market is demanding, there is a very strong automotive culture here. Unlike what happens in China, here we are faced with very professional consumers, who are constantly looking for the best cars and also which are the best prices, ”said Mike Zhang Wei, president of SAIC Motor Mexico.

MG has been the brand with the highest growth in the Mexican market. So far this year, it has sold 10,000 units of the four models it offers in Mexico: the MG5 sedan, the ZS subcompact SUV, the HS compact and the RX8 seven-passenger SUV.

Saic is already present in more than 60 international markets but in only a dozen of them it already sells more than 10,000 units per year. The Mexican among them.