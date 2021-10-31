What became of Geena Davis, actress of Thelma & Louise, Tootsie and Beetlejuice?

Thelma & Louise: An Unexpected End – 83%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% and Tootsie – 88% are just a few of actress Geena Davis’ greatest movie hits. With all those titles in his filmography, one would think that he would carry a bit more weight as he continued his career. Instead, she seemed to fade as she got older, ending up in guest spots and minor roles on television. She has had iconic roles, received nominations and won awards for her work, and has even opted for voice acting, and although she has remained in force over the years, today Davis is far from being an actress again. which reigned in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1982, Geena davis got his first role in comedy Tootsie and, throughout the decade, he made a name for himself in Hollywood. In this film, which starred Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange, he had Davis in the role of a soap opera star who spent much of his time in his underwear. She came to acting as if it were an accident, since at that time she was working as a model. However, he made quite an impression after his on-screen appearance and landed other roles in series such as Knight rider, where he appeared in an episode, and the sitcom Buffalo bill throughout 26 episodes.

She took on supporting roles in movies like the remake La Mosca – 91%, from 1986, and Beetlejuice by Tim Burton in 1988. Eventually, her acting skills would lead her to the Oscars, where she won the gold statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Accidental Tourist, a romance film based on a novel of the same name, where she played Muriel Pritchett, an animal hospital employee and dog trainer who has a sick son.

Three years later, in 1991, he starred alongside Susan Sarandon in the classic Thelma & Louise: An Unexpected End – 83% that was led by Ridley Scott. Three decades after its premiere, the story about a couple of women, a housewife tired of her life and a waitress, who end up on a road trip where adrenaline reigns because they have been involved in a murder inside a bar, is considered a landmark of feminist cinema. But it is also one of the best films of her career: it received several Oscar nominations, including Best Director and won Best Original Screenplay, with accolades for Davis and Sarandon in the Best Actress category.

In 1992, Geena davis He returned to the big screen in another film that would be considered a classic after its release: A League of Their Ownby Penny Marshall, which is about a group of women who create a women’s baseball team in 1943, just at the time when men were in war and sport was about to disappear. With a cast consisting of Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan, the Coach, Lori Petty as Kit Keller, and Madonna as Mae Mordabito, Geena davis became Dottie Hinson, a catcher and assistant to the team that stars in the story.

But his later films generally didn’t achieve the same level of critical or commercial success, and today you are more likely to see Davis on a television show than in a movie. Davis certainly hasn’t left Hollywood, but her priorities have changed: The actress hasn’t retired from acting, but since 2004 she has taken up another cause. She currently directs the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and is on a mission to create more roles for women in Hollywood. The mission of this non-profit organization is to advocate for more equitable representation for women and to investigate gender representation in the media.

On one occasion he commented to Vogue the reason why he decided to create this organization that remains active today:

The reason I started this whole research institute is because I found that people had no idea that children’s media was so gender-biased. And before I saw him with my daughter, I was sure he was fine. I was horrified to learn the truth and decided that I would bring it up in my daily life in Hollywood.

As Davis watched children’s shows with her daughter, she noticed that there were many more male characters than female characters, but when she brought it up in meetings, no one seemed to realize the magnitude of the problem. So Davis decided that analyzing the data was the answer, so he founded the institute and spearheaded the largest research project on gender portrayals in television and movies ever conducted. The disappointing results confirmed her suspicions: Women just didn’t get enough representation, and she’s been focused on changing this issue ever since.

Between 1999 and 2005 he starred in Stuart Little, A Mouse in the Family – 66% and the two sequels of the franchise. Her role was that of the adoptive mother of the family that welcomes the famous animated mouse. She also starred in the series Commander in Chief, from 2005 to 2006, where she played the first woman to be president of the United States, and thanks to that role she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a drama series. From 2014 to 2015, and then in 2018, she had a recurring role as Dr. Nicole Herman on the series Grey’s Anatomy – 100%. In 2017 he starred in the series The Exorcist – 78%, where he shared the screen with Alfonso Herrera.

In 2015 she became a co-founder of the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF), an event held in Bentonville, Arkansas, where participating productions have a diverse focus. This is the only festival that offers multiplatform distribution to the winners. All those who receive honors from the jury or the public have had the opportunity to be shown in the AMC theatrical chains, or on the Lifetime channel or have even gotten a release on DVD or in on-demand format. TO The Guardian He said that his goal is to make the people who work in the industry reflect the population, which is very diverse.

Oh, we want to change the world! Our goal is very simple: the storytellers and the people on the screen should reflect the population, which is half female and incredibly diverse. It’s not like, “Wow, what a crazy idea!” It just makes a lot of sense.

After starring in A League of Their Own, he was followed by several films that failed at the box office and to which critics did not pay as much attention. But after the creation of her research institute, actress Geena Davis became more careful when choosing new jobs.

Before committing to playing a particular character, she always wonders what the women in the audience would think of that role. You want to play characters that are genuinely interesting and complex rather than settling for parts that don’t seem interesting to you, but unfortunately you are finding it difficult. To that we add the discrimination suffered by actresses in Hollywood due to age; She once said that reaching 40 years old felt like falling off a great cliff since the roles were scarce for someone her age despite the fact that there were always two or three actresses of weight who seemed to show that there would be no problem when not be so young in hollywood.

I fell off the cliff. I really did. In the early stages of my career, I was gleefully thinking, “Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange, and Sally Field, they’re all making these great female-centric movies. And I’m getting these great roles, really fantastic roles, so things must be looking up for women. ” But suddenly, the big roles were incredibly rare.

Although perhaps not what I expected, he recently had an appearance in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the Netflix animated series that ran for 5 seasons, where she played Huntara, a former Horde soldier who later became one of the leaders of the Crimson Waste and later joined the rebellion. Although it is a live-action production, there is no doubt that Huntara is a perfect fit for the type of role that Geena Davis is looking for today.

