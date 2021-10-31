“We are not rich, I am rich”: Shaquille O’Neal’s tough message to his children

Shaquille O’Neal gave a strong message to his children: “We are not rich, I am rich”, in reference to your belief that you has to work hard to get money, even if it is your children who “have assured” their financial future.

During the podcast “Earn Your Leisure”, the Shaq assured that his children do not get a “free pass” just because their father is rich and famous, before that the member of the Basketball Hall of Fame revealed that his children did not take it in the best way.

“My children are older now. They got a little mad at me; I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand… I tell them all the time, we’re not rich, I’m rich, ”O’Neal said.

What is Shaquille O’Neal’s fortune?

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the dominant figures as a pivot for The Lakers would get three NBA titles. Her net worth is estimated to be about $ 400 million, according to information from the NY Post.

After retiring as an NBA player and winning four titles (one with the Miami Heat), Shaq was an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA” television show, as well as having several endorsements from brands and gastronomy companies.

However, the former NBA he does not leave his children in distress. In order for them to access a part of their father’s fortune, they must respect certain standards for it.

According to O’Neal, your children should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree So in case you want the Shaq invest in one of your companies, they must also present their project in writing, their objective is that their children discover for yourself the entrepreneurial spirit and the value of earning money, he said in the interview.

KEEP READING:

Shaquille O’Neal buys the engagement ring from a stranger: VIDEO

Horoscopes: SHAQUILLE O’NEAL turns 49 and the ASTROS dictated that he would be a MILLIONAIRE

RMG