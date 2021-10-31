Viral advice from the real “Wolf of Wall Street” to a young employee with an average salary

Jordan Belfort, known as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, was imprisoned and now dedicates himself to financial advice (Photo: EFE)

Jordan Belfort is one of the most controversial characters in the world of finance. Between the 1980s and 1990s, he was one of Wall Street’s glittering stars, reaping billions of dollars with his company Stratton Oakomnt, until it all fell apart after he was imprisoned for financial machinations and money laundering.

Belfort coined the nickname of “The wolf of Wall Street” for his ferocity when it comes to doing business and getting money, a name that ended up immortalizing the acclaimed Martin Scorsese film centered on his life and starring Leonardo Dicaprio.

Belfort is out of prison and is still considered by many to be a financial “guru”, lecturing and teaching his aggressive approach to doing business, something that has led to social media adapting to the digital age.

Leonardo Di Caprio played Jordan Belfort in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” released in 2013.

On his TikTok account it is common for Belfort to ask questions about finances and advice to those who interact with him, but one of his recent tips went viral on the social network.

“Quit your job now”, he told “the wolf” to a young man who asked him about advice for a 25-year-old who works five days a week and earns $ 60,000 a year (a median salary in the United States).

“Get something better”, Belfort reiterated.

In his TikTok response, he invited his audience to “think big” and envision themselves as investors, not workers.

“You will never get rich, you will never get ahead in life and you will have financial security working for someone else on a salary,” said the financial guru.

For “The Wolf of Wall Street” it is a lie that following the traditional system of working in a company for years and then retiring with a pension, dreams of stability or financial freedom will be achieved.

“You will die or retire without money and without independence”, he sentenced.

That is why his advice, in addition to finding a better job, is to start an independent business, thus creating a second source of income that can be used by investing in real estate, stocks or cryptocurrencies and gradually converting that source into your main source of profit.

His video has already garnered more than two million views and apparently most people agree with “the wolf.”

KEEP READING:

Dollars, gold or bitcoins ?: what big investors on Wall Street choose as savings in the face of bad times

Murders, Fraud, and Theft: Five Terrible Crimes That Inspired Hollywood Blockbusters

Model and Cordovan: who is the Argentine girlfriend of the Wolf of Wall Street, the man who inspired the film by Leo Di Caprio