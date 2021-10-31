Vinícius’ confidences at Real Madrid

Vinícius (21 years old), Brazilian forward of the Real Madrid, is curdling a season more than superlative. Without going any further, his double has been essential to boost the whites in the fiefdom of Elche. All this, of course, coinciding with the most recent stake of the squad of the capital of Spain in League.

In an interview with Interative Sport, has alluded to the racist chants he suffered in the Classic against FC Barcelona. “I passed close to the fans, I saw a child make a gesture to me, but since he was a kid … Another did insult me ​​and, for that, I pointed my finger at him so that he would know that I had seen him. I think they do deserve punishment harder for them not to do those things again. At that moment, concentrating on the game, I didn’t want to say anything … “, has commented.

A very promising start to the course

He has also had time to assess the motivation of his coach Carlo Ancelotti in his style of play. “He always asks me to be focused. Sometimes, I lose focus a little and he reminds me because he knows that focused is important for the team. Against Shakhtar, after an action, he told me: ‘As you give it away again, I’ll change you ‘”, has indicated.

To which he has added that “When I signed for Madrid, the pressure on me was very great. I have never seen something like this with someone so young. Perhaps, for being such an expensive player”. For sure, Vinícius is called to be one of the bastions of Real Madrid when it comes to reaching high levels both in our country and in the Old Continent.