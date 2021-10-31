Vin Diesel delivers Paul Walker’s daughter at his wedding – People – Culture

No doubt the friendship between Paul walker and Vin Diesel it has endured beyond death.

Proof of this are the moving images of the wedding of the daughter of Walker: she arrived accompanied to the altar by the hand of her father’s dear friend and set partner.

Marriage between Meadow Walker and her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan took place this Friday, almost three months after they announced their engagement.

The couple had gotten engaged just a month after the relationship began.

The couple after the ceremony. Photo: Taken from Instagram: @meadowwalker

The private ceremony was held in the Dominican Republic, in a place very close to the sea and with few guests, among whom were Jordana Brewster, actress and film partner in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ saga, who played Mia, the sentimental partner of Paul’s character in the tapes and sister of Dom Toretto, played by Diesel.

The details of the wedding were known through the bride herself, who published several photographs and videos of the celebration on his Instagram account.

In the images you can see the arrival of Meadow to the site. There he greeted the guests and met who would be his companion at the altar. The couple can also be seen hanging out with friends and hanging out in a classic car.

Diesel has always remained close to Meadow after the fatal car accident that killed Paul Walker in 2013, who at the time had full custody of his daughter after separating from his ex-partner Rebecca McBrain. The ties between Meadow and Diesel They are so strong that they are frequently seen sharing family moments with the actor’s children.

