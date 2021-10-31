Verstappen lost more than 50 points in incidents

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton, his greatest rival for the Formula 1 world championship by 12 points, with just five races remaining to the end of the season.

Helmut Marko, one of the most important people in the Red Bull Racing environment, spoke about the difference in points between the two drivers who are in the fight to win the title. The Austrian cited races in Great Britain, Azerbaijan and Hungary as examples where Verstappen lost points.

The Red Bull driver had to abandon at Silverstone after an accident with Hamilton at the Copse corner, while the Briton finished first.

In Baku, the Dutchman also had to retire due to the explosion of one of his tires when he was leading and there were only five laps to go.

On the last round before the summer break, at the Hungaroring, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, took Verstappen ahead at the first corner, ruining the race for # 33.

“Before these last three races we were afraid we were too far behind,” Marko told Motorsport.com regarding the difference with Mercedes.

“In the end, we have scored more points than Hamilton in those rounds, especially since he was only fifth in Turkey and Max was able to climb up to second in Russia.”

“But something even more remarkable is that we innocently lost in Baku, Silverstone and Hungary. If you calculate the number of points, we have lost more than 50 in those races,” explained Marko.

“As a result of everything, we are now 12 points ahead. We have survived all those setbacks, and we have also been able to counter the improvement of Mercedes.”

The team from the energy drinks team believes that Verstappen will need at least two more victories in the next four races to secure his first Formula 1 title.

“Looking at the great prizes that remain, I think we have to win two more races to be relatively safe, or at least be calm in the last one,” he said.

“The altitude on circuits like those in Brazil and Mexico should suit us better. A lot has happened this season, the so-called pro-Mercedes tracks have not been so much, and the same has happened with us.”

Speaking about Verstappen’s chances of becoming champion, Marko said: “If we win the next two races, it will be 60-40 in favor of Max.”

Marko said that small factors can affect the competition between Red Bull and Mercedes, but he believes the drivers are the ones who are making the difference.

“It is very balanced right now, the asphalt and the temperatures are extremely important. It seems that Mercedes is much faster with the correct configuration, but we have a more balanced car overall.”

“However, it is still the drivers who give the maximum. In this case, Hamilton with Mercedes and Max with us.”

Marko also commented on the work of the second drivers: “Pérez is improving, but so is Bottas, who had a great race in Turkey.”

Despite the fact that the ‘squires’ can help a lot, Marko thinks that Hamilton and Verstappen will continue to depend on themselves.

“In the end, they are two excellent drivers, and in the duel, it will not matter if the Mercedes or the Red Bull are faster. In general, the driver makes the difference, and Verstappen can beat a Mercedes on harder tires.” ended.