Verónica Castro, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez: Latinas who prefer natural beauty

Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and Veronica Castro They are some of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment, however, recently they have been seen wearing more natural looks, with minimalist makeup, shining their natural gray hair and with radiant skin.

This beauty trend is characterized by the minimal use of cosmetics and beauty products to highlight natural beauty. In addition, it was one of the trends with the most presence on the catwalks of fashion weeks around the world.

As for hair, the trend to shine natural gray hair gives artists like Verónica Castro the opportunity to shine their natural beauty to show that the passage of time only makes them look more beautiful.

Camila Cabello she wore a very natural look during her visit to Oaxaca in recent days. The singer interpreter of songs like Havana and Roll she enjoyed a few days of vacation in the company of her boyfriend Shawn mendes and his family from the beautiful corners of Oaxaca.

The looks she wore during her visit were highlighted by the minimal use of makeup, showing off radiant skin and highlighting the singer’s natural beauty.

The presence of Camila visiting Oaxaca in the company of Shawn, sparked rumors that the couple was working on a musical project in our country, however the couple did not comment on it, so they were only seen enjoying their vacations.

Another celebrity who has stood out for showing off her beauty in a natural style is the Bronx Diva, Jennifer Lopez, who has recently been seen wearing minimal makeup during dates with her current partner, Ben affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has always been characterized by wearing very elaborate looks, however, with the trend in minimalist looks, the actress and singer has managed to further highlight her natural beauty in front of the cameras.

JLO recently launched its own beauty line on the market, where it offered consumers skincare products that it uses in its beauty routine. The line is still available for sale online but it is unknown if the singer will launch additional products to her beauty line.

He was recently seen Veronica Castro with a radical change of look, showing off her natural hair and proudly showing the gray of her hair.

The trend in “relaxed” hairstyles comes from an Asian fashion trend, where more minimalist looks are used that make the hair shine in a very natural and radiant way.

The actress has also stood out for using very characteristic outlines and makeup, however, in recent days the actress was seen from The House of Flowers, wearing a more relaxed and casual look, without neglecting glamor.

Makeup trends are constantly evolving, however, this minimalist makeup trend came to stay during the following seasons, as it favors more than one and highlights the natural beauty of people who want to wear a more relaxed look. .

