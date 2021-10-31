UFC: Francesco Facchinetti, DJ beaten by Conor McGregor: “He’s a fucking dangerous guy”

The Italian asserted that he reported him to the police

Lto Controversy continues to surround Conor McGregor. After the fighter of the UFC hit and broke the Italian DJ’s nose, Francesco Fracchinetti, it is the musician who confirms that he went to the police since he assures that he does to highlight how dangerous the ex-champion is.

The DJ told ESPN that he submitted a complaint to the Italian police after being beaten at a party on October 16, For no reason, by Conor, demand he made to point out the worrisome behavior of the Irishman.

“It’s something about ethics, and Conor is fucking dangerous. This is a problem”, said the musician.

Facchinetti I mentioned how dangerous the fighter can be, since with their attitudes and their strength they can cause death to a person.

“He can do better than this. He can be better than this. What’s up, you punch a guy tomorrow and that guy dies? What’s up What about MMA? “

The altercation happened at a hotel in Italy, where the two were at a party, when suddenly the Irish fighter hit Francesco and then ran him out of the place. The DJ went to the hospital where the injury to his nose and neck was confirmed.

It is not the first time that Conor has problems of this kind, And it is that a few months ago he attacked the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards, while walking the red carpet with Megan Fox.