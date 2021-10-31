Tyrann Mathieu apologizes for criticizing Chiefs fans

The deep of the Kansas city chiefs, Tyrann mathieu I know apologized for his recent comments in the social networks in which he criticized some fans of his team.

“I made a mistake,” he said Mathieu, who added that “I haven’t had the season I wanted to have, and as a team I think the same could be said.”

Tyrann Mathieu acknowledged that frustration has built up after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 3-4 start to the season. Getty Images

The Chiefs, who were favorites to win the American Conference in preseason, are 3-4.

Mathieu stated that “frustration tends to build up. Obviously people who really know me [compañeros de equipo, personas con las que trato en la comunidad, incluso aficionados con los que me encuentro en la gasolinería], you can see me being a genuine person. “

“Obviously, you shouldn’t use those word choices. I’m looking forward to playing better and doing better and most importantly not being a distraction to my teammates.”

In his Instagram account he said that “this could be one of the most toxic hobbies of all sports” in a comment on a publication that criticizes some of his teammates.

Mathieu suggested that he would change his way of operating in the social networks.

“That is one of the things that I would like to grow in. Obviously I have to do a better job of dealing with the negative things. There is a time and a place for everything,” he added.

He also said that the incident does not change his mind about wanting to end his career with the Chiefs,

Tyrann Mathieu insists he wants to end his career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Getty Images

“I am with everything with Kansas city, with my teammates, I do my best to be with everything with the community. I don’t think I can paint a clearer picture that I want to be here. “