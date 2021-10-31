Since a few months ago Emma Stone appeared with bicolor hair playing the new Cruella De Vil In the film Cruella, the trend for bicolor hair or “skunk” hair has become a hit on the internet. social networks. Let’s see then how is this type of hair and how can we wear it so that we also look this fall winter, to the last.

Two-tone hair the 90s hair trend that sweeps social networks

Two-tone hair has become a real hit even with the stars. After the trend short hair with an undercoat, somewhat marked by the bowl cut or bowl cut , where the pop and vivid color was hidden in the underlying part of the hair, In this autumn-winter 2021 another of the hair trends is to combine light tones and bright blonde with the most dark and deep brown.

If you haven’t tried them this summer for fear of spoiling it with the sun and salt, autumn is the ideal time to change your look with two-tone hair. The trend is called skunk fur because the color contrast is reminiscent of skunk fur. There’s no denying the appeal of the 90s, when Geri halliwell of the Spice Girls and Gwen Stefani wore two tone hair. Stefani has actually wasted no time and was recently reverting to the two-tone look, as are other stars like Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

How to get bicolor hair

To recreate the trend it is necessary bleaching part of the hair for a contrasting effect with the remaining part of the hair. For example, you can create a geometric subdivision: those with a central partition, for example, can color each side with a different tone. There are those who prefer create the contrast by bleaching the bangs that frames the face, to leave the rest of the hair a darker tone.

How to wear bicolor hair

Among the most popular contrasts are light-dark , with a part of dark brown or black hair and the other platinum blonde, but you can also play with the colors creating more vivid contrasts, such as black with green or blonde with fuchsia. There are no precise rules except the fact that make protagonists in two colors. In this case, the trend no It depends both from the shape and features of the face, but from the personality: It is a rather striking and eccentric trend. The advice to get a good tone on both sides and also a good contrast, is contact an expert hair color stylist to create precise and flawless subdivisions and not ruin hair with bleaching.