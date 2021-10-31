“Two drops of water”: Eugenio Derbez is compared to his son for a tender photo of his childhood

Eugenio Derbez He is one of the most internationally recognized Mexican actors. The famous has participated in productions such as ‘No refunds’, ‘La Familia Peluche’, ‘Hombre al Agua’ and ‘Milagros del Cielo’. In addition, he has shared a set with celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Jennifer Garner, and Ana Faris.

But beyond his professional career, Derbez is considered a very familiar man, as he constantly shows the love he feels for his children. In fact they have a series called ‘On a trip with the Derbez’, which was so successful that they launched the second season.

Recently, the Mexican shared a tender photograph on his social networks of when he was just a little boy and he moved all his fans. “Where does my love for Acapulco come from, well …”, he wrote accompanying his post.

For the actor, Acapulco is one of his eternal loves and in the image he is seen enjoying the beach with his mother, Mrs. Silvia Derbez.

However, what was most striking about this was that for many fans their son Jose Eduardo He is identical to the actor, so they did not wait to fill the publication with comments in which they compare father and son, something that, of course, filled Eugenio with pride.