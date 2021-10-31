Twilight: The 2 celebrities who competed with Kristen Stewart for the role of Bella

Twilight, the romantic fantasy movie saga may have starred an actress other than Kristen Stewart. Two famous stars also wanted the role of Bella Swam, but they did not go through the audition process.

The saga Twilight, five fantasy, romance and science fiction films based on the novels of the American author Stephenie Meyer, released in 2008 becoming an addictive subject with its story about the human Bella Swam and the vampire Edward Cullen, the roles of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson respectively.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in the Twilight film series

The films also starred Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, a Native American teenager. With its first release, Twilight captured the attention of millions of fans around the world, who to this day long for a continuation of Meyer’s original story, or at least to turn it into a television series; however, so far nothing is confirmed.

Without a doubt, the success of Twilight is not only due to its fascinating narrative, but also to the acting quality of each of its characters, especially in the main roles. Kristen Stewart gave an extraordinary performance for which she won critical acclaim, playing Bella Swan, the 17-year-old girl who falls in love at school with an intriguing young man from a family of millennial vampires, named Edward Cullen. .

For the role of Bella Swan in Twilight, several film and television actresses participated in the audition competing with Kristen Stewart. Among them are Emily Browning, Michelle Trachtenberg, including Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Lily Collins and Jennifer Lawrence also competed for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight, but it was Kristen Stewart who finally got it.

However, this main role of Twilight could also be played by two famous stars in show business, Lily Collins and Jennifer Lawrence, who also tried to become the character who would develop the plot of the five films with Edward Culllen. While Bella may have had another face in Twilight, it was Kristen Stewart who stayed with the character of the famous and successful saga.

The truth is that the rest of the participating actresses to play Bella Swan, did not go through the audition process at that time. However, despite Stewart’s excellent acting, there is no doubt that any of the talented stars who aspired to obtain the character would have embodied it in the same way. Currently, Kristen Stewart will release her new film based on Princess Diana Spencer, which promises to be deserving of an Oscar award.