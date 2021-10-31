Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin is also an artist in the kitchen

Entrepreneur Serkan Bolat falls in love with flower seller Eda Yıldız in hit Turkish series Love is in the air . Last weekend the leading actor fell in love with everyone on his first visit to Spain, specifically to Gran Canaria. Kerem Bürsin (34) was invited to the Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida catwalk as an ambassador for this fashion event, to get to know the island and promote it through his Instagram where he has 9.5 million followers.

At backstage of the catwalk, between parade and parade, Bürsin attended La Vanguardia, and He acknowledged being overwhelmed by the number of fans who had come to see him. “In Turkey I am known, but I did not imagine all this commotion in Spain.”

The actor considers himself a strong advocate for gender equality and sustainability

Love is i the air , which he confesses not having seen, is the series that has catapulted him to fame. “It was my manager who liked the story and insisted that I read the script just before the pandemic,” says the actor. I’m a fan of romantic comedies and I liked it, especially since my character is nothing like me. And when I finished recording it was as if I took off a mask ”.

Born in Istanbul, Bürsin studied communication and marketing at a Boston university. At the age of 12 he settled with his family in the United States, after living in Scotland, Indonesia, Dubai and Malaysia. “It was a teacher I had in high school, Mrs. Carson, who changed my life. She encouraged me to act and was always supportive. In college I signed up for drama classes, and I won an award, ”he recalls.





In addition to being an actor and a model, Kerem Bürsin has created the Braveborn production company. “I want to be able to carry out riskier stories and convey messages – he says. And I would like to involve women more not only in front of but behind the camera ”. He is a great defender of gender equality, `and assures that he suggested some changes in the script of Love is in the air , who believed macho.

Another cause for which he is a firm defender is sustainability: “It is something as simple as recycling or looking at what we buy. In the filming I get angry when I see that there is a single bin for everything, or when single-use plastic bottles are used ”. And he adds: “We celebrities have a certain responsibility and it would be nice to donate part of our income for reforestation, for example. I tell my fans that I don’t want gifts and that they dedicate that money to charitable causes or the environment ”. For this reason, Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida was dressed by the Canarian firm Chela Clo, which is organic.

As a child, his idols were Jean-Claude Van Damme and Antonio Banderas, since he saw him in ‘El Zorro’, and now he dreams of working with Viola Davis

The actor declared himself a fan of mojo picón, and his favorite dishes are Turkish and Indonesian. He is passionate about cooking, something that relaxes him just like washing dishes or ironing. “I do not follow recipes but I am trying mixtures with new ingredients.” He totally agrees with the saying that a man, or a woman is conquered by the stomach. He assures that he triumphs with “rice with chili, spaghetti with seafood and Korean-style salmon”, dishes that he claims, laughing, to have cooked for Hande Erçel (27). The actor maintains a sentimental relationship with his partner in the series, but does not talk about it because “my representatives will not let me,” he laughs.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel in an image from ‘Love is in the air’. FOX TK

In August the filming of the second and final season of Love is in the air with an ending that he thinks he will like – he hesitates a lot before answering. Now he is resting and evaluating projects from Turkey, Dubai, the United States, even from Spain. “I would love to work with Viola Davis, she is my favorite actress. I also like George Clooney, Javier Bardem and especially Benedict Cumberbatch. As a child, his idols were Jean Claude Van Damme and Antonio Banderas: “I remember when I saw Zorro I thought ‘but who is that actor?’”.





Isabel Clarós

He laughs when asked about the campaign launched on social media by a group of fans to make him the next James Bond. And he answers: “I hope the next agent 007 is a woman.”