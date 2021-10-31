Travis Barker asked Kris Jenner for her blessing before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian

Socialite Kris Jenner shared Travis Barker’s “sweet” gesture. Blink 182 drummer: Asked for your blessing before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. Kris will be part of Ellen DeGeneres’ Halloween party for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and in a preview, the mother assured that her daughter and the Blink-182 drummer are “made for each other.”

“They really are the cutest couple. They are so in love. And, you know, they let us know that they are so in love, constantly. ” As for how she felt about witnessing that center of romance, Kris said, “You feel, you know, like we’re the only two people in the room, and we hardly know what to do with ourselves… I’m looking for a closet to hide in and a place to go, ”he joked.

“I’m so excited. It’s really cute. He did it all on his own, ”Kris said of the romantic proposal, which took place on a beach in Montecito, California, on October 17. Travis set up candles and dozens of red roses to form a heart in the sand, proposing to his girlfriend of nearly a year in the center of the arrangement. Kris called her soon-to-be son-in-law a “sweetheart.”

Kris Jenner talks about all her daughters without taboos

Kris also talked about her daughter Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2021 Met Gala look. The SKIMS founder wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which covered every inch of her body and face, making it difficult to see and breathe, according to Kris. The star told Ellen that her boyfriend Corey Gamble had to guide Kim and help with her long ponytail at the event. “It was someone pulling her and a stylist at the same time,” revealed the matriarch.

As for Kylie Jenner, she said she was “very good” in the middle of her second pregnancy with Travis Scott. With 11 grandchildren and soon a new son-in-law, the Kardashian and Jenner clan is expanding. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the family is delighted with Kourtney’s engagement and the addition of Travis to the family. “The kids are super happy with this, as is the entire Kourtney family,” the source said.