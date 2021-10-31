Tonight on TV: An unknown Henry Cavill film to discover him in another facet – Movie News

The DC superhero becomes a detective in search of a serial killer.

We are used to seeing Henry Cavill clad in his tight suit and protected by his red cape. The British actor became known with his herculean physique in the role of Superman, but in his filmography he has many other characters. Today you can see in Cuatro at 10:50 p.m. The killer game, a film starring Cavill himself, along with Alexandra Daddario and Ben Kingsley, where he offers a very different side.

On The killer game, Cavill plays a detective who must go on the trail of a serial killer who will push the police force to the limit. And it is not just any case. After the disappearance of a young woman who was in charge of unmasking abusers with the help of former judge Michael Cooper, they find Simon Stulls, a mentally ill man who seems to hide much more.

The seemingly invincible Cavill brings to life a more earthy hero here, who is drawn into a suspenseful story with surprising twists. In addition to Cavill, the cast consists of Ben kingsley, who plays the vigilante who catches abusers, and Alexandra daddario, a psychologist working on the case to uncover the murderer. Directs David Raymond in his feature film debut.

The killer game –Night hunter in its original title – it premiered on September 6, 2019 in the United States to somewhat mediocre reviews. However, many agreed to point out that what stands out from the film is its “stellar cast”, despite the fact that the plot may sin from cliché and easy twists. The funny thing is that the note of the film improves if we talk about the public comments. They do not think that it is a masterpiece, but they give it a thumbs up and value other aspects, such as a good argument.

Although Man of steel is the film that catapulted him to fame, Henry Cavill’s career includes a good handful of titles. In fact, in 2007 he triumphed as Charles Brandon in The Tudors, before being Clark Kent. Later, great productions such as his participation in the saga of Mission Impossible with Fallout or your agreement with Netflix, with whom you have worked on Enola Holmes and The witcher, which will soon premiere its second season.

