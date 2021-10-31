Tom Hanks, very cool in fiction

Tom Hanks considers that he has always played characters that are cooler than him and it is one of the great things about being an actor.

This is what his character looks like in the Apple Tv + movie “Finch”, in which he plays a man who seeks to find a home for himself and his dog, the only family he has left, as well as for the robot that he He himself has invented in a devastated world where there is no life left.

“I have nothing of his intelligence in common with the character, what I have in common is gray hair and tired bones,” he jokes in a conference with international media.

The film, starring Hanks (“Forrest Gump”) and directed by Miguel Sapochnik (“Repo Men”) will premiere globally next Friday, November 5 exclusively for the Apple TV + entertainment platform.

“One of the reasons I was selfishly drawn to the role is that he’s smart and gets things done, achieves what he sets out to do without the help of good luck, serendipity, or chance,” Hanks reflects.

“With Finch, I had to play someone much smarter, more hard-working, and who looks at the big picture.”

In advance of the premiere, the director of Argentine origin (who is also recognized for directing some episodes of the series “Game of Thrones”) considers that it is not a science fiction film but rather a family drama set within that genre. .

“The science fiction was really an excuse to see the character who is feeling isolated and looking for company.”

