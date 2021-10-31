Tom Hanks talks about whether there are connections between Finch, his new movie, and Nufrago

Tom Hanks prepares to give us one of the most emotional stories we will see this year: Finch, a post-apocalyptic film in which a sick inventor creates a robot to take care of his dog when he is gone. The story is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and will be released in the Apple TV + Spain catalog this November 5. Today we got to know more details about what Hanks thinks of the project: possible spiritual connection with Nufrago and what he thinks about his work as an actor.

Finch: Tom Hanks New Arrives on Apple TV +

From Collider They have had the opportunity to speak at length with Hanks, and have taken the opportunity to ask him about everything related to his career. One of the most curious questions has been the “spiritual connection” that has established the medium between Finch and Nufrago, pointing out that both productions are two very human stories. But what does Hanks himself think? The American actor has quite a different point of view:

“For me, as one of the creators of Nufrago, that movie is about the best thing that ever happened to this man. He was in a plane crash and lived on an island for four years, and from there came this life that he never imagined he would have. That is not the subject of Finch“Hanks clarifies.” Nothing great happened to Finch. Your time is limited. This dog signifies responsibility and love, and a completely different connection. It is the search for eternal permanence that Finch seeks when creating Jeff the robot, so that he can take care of the Goodyear dog. It is a different course in seminary that confronts being alone with loneliness; and survival against flourishing“.





And what does Finch have to make Tom Hanks decide to participate in this project? The actor himself has also replied: “I am already an old person and it is difficult to get out of bed, sometimes at 5:45 or 5:15 in the morning, but you cannot help it because, at the end of the day, this is simply the best job in the world, “he began by explaining. “There is nothing that compares to it.” And as for Finch? “Whatever movie it is, has to reflect what I think is my own sense of logic, the true behavior and the true procedure. ”

In this sense, Hanks asks the films that participate a realistic vision and close to his own convictions: “Anything can happen. The logic of a film comes and goes and is established. If it does not go to adhere to the rules of behavior and If you are not going to obey the standards of protocols and procedures, you do not know what I will have to hold on, as a member of the audience. ”

In this way, when the script of Finch fell into his hands, Hanks was clear: “From the first paragraph to the last, it made all the sense in the world to me.“He maintains.” I thought it was something very, very specific, which is that this man has no choice but to do this, every day, or else his dog won’t be taken care of. “

We remind you that Finch debut in the Apple TV + catalog this November 5. Laura Harrier, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Lora Martinez, among others, accompany Hanks in the cast.

