Tom Hanks sneaks into a California beach wedding

Digital Millennium

/ 10.26.2021 21:03:11





The beautiful wedding of December and Tashia Farries was interrupted by famous actor Tom Hanks, while celebrating their wedding on the beach in Santa Monica, during the weekend, with their families and their one-year-old son.

While the wedding was taking place, actor Tom Hanks approached the beautiful couple to say hello, confessing that he saw the wedding from afar and thought it was a beautiful celebration, as well as asking the brides to take a picture with him.

The moment made a big impact for brides December and Tashia, who were not expecting a celebrity appearance as important to Hollywood as Tom Hanks. Even though Tashia is used to being around celebrities, due to her work as a celebrity chef, she was surprised by the actor’s appearance.

To make matters worse, despite the strange appearance of Tom Hanks, the girlfriends discovered they have something in common with the actor. Because the famous birthday is the same day as December’s deceased brother, taking Hanks’s appearance as a divine sign.

“It was like it was a message that he was there!” December explained, even the brides kept a seat with a photo of December’s brother, as a sign of how much they miss him and how much they wanted him to be present.

In the meantime, they enjoyed the presence of Tom Hanks, chatted for a while and created a fond memory that will remain in your memories for your whole life, having the improvised presence of a great celebrity.

wgp