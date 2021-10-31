Today’s Matches: Pachuca vs Pumas live: Online broadcast of the match of day 16 of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

Result LIVE: Pachuca 0-1 Pumas | Matchday 16 – Apertura 2021

Min 27 | Pac 0-1 Pum | Gooooooool from Pumaaaaas !!!

Move at speed for part of the visit ends in the first goal of the game, Juan Ignacio Dinenno takes a low pass down the left wing to the center of the area, and Washington Corozo defines before the defense mark. The ball enters the left post, Oscar Ustari does not arrive, and the Pumas already win the game.

Min 21 | Pac 0-0 Pum | Washington Corozo appears with a first intention shot down the left wing. The Ecuadorian makes a very poor shot, and the segment ends in the stands.

Min 17 | Pac 0-0 Pum | Now it is Vctor Guzmn who appears with a shot from the left wing, a shot that is rejected by the defense. The Tuzos run the ball in rival territory.

Min 14 | Pac 0-0 Pum | Romario Ibarra tries a shot down the right wing, but his shot goes easy to the hands of Alfredo Talavera.

Min 2 | Pac 0-0 Pum | Arturo Ortz appears with the first danger for Pumas. The Auriazul defender takes a shot that goes over the white-and-white goal.

Min 0 | Pac 0-0 Pum | Hostilities begin between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Pumas de la UNAM, effective on the 16th date of Apertura 2021.

Paulo Pezzolano defines the next team, in search of victory at home

Both squads arrive after adding units last day. The Tuzos drew 1-1 against the Bravos de Jurez, while Pumas beat the Tijuana Xolos 3-1 at home

This is the squad chosen by Andrs Lillini to look for the three points in Hidalgo

The fans, present at the Hidalgo stadium, attending to the sanitary measures

Welcome to the soccer party !!!

Good evening ladies and gentlemen. The activity of the MX League continues this Saturday with the confrontation between the Tuzos del Pachuca against the Pumas of the UNAM; both squads urgently to get the three points to be able to fight for a place in the repechage within the Opening 2021.

Both Hidalgo and university students are out of the positions that give places to the Big party, reason why another result that is not the victory will leave them practically eliminated.

Do not miss the emotions of the duel between Pachuca and Pumas inside of Day 16 of Apertura 2021, live and direct only by BRAND Claro.

Bets, odds and favorites: who pays more in Pachuca vs Pumas?

Bet on this Liga match at bet365.mx

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state