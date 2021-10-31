While we wait to know the batch of new games on Xbox Game Pass During the first fortnight of November, from SomosXbox we want to remind you that Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Celeste and 9 other games. Although it is sad news that some interesting games are leaving the Game Pass catalog, the good news is that new and good games will be joining soon so that we can all continue to enjoy.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Xbox Game Pass members either on Console, PC or xCloud, but you already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. Therefore, take advantage of these great games before quit Xbox Game Pass at 0:00 (Spanish time). You already know that you can get hold of them through the Microsoft Store using the membership discount with up to 20% discount as long as they remain in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Celeste and 9 other games

Unruly Heroes (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

The sacred scroll that preserves harmony in our world has been broken and scattered by the winds. Now, strange and terrifying creatures are sowing discord and chaos throughout the land. Inspired by the famous Chinese novel “Journey to the West”, Unruly Heroes tells the adventure of four totally opposite and unlikely heroes who must collect all the fragments of parchment and travel to fantastic worlds to restore balance … or die trying!

Carto (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

Carto is an enchanting adventure game wrapped in unique world-altering puzzle mechanics. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a cast of wacky characters, and guide Carto on his journey back to his family.

Celeste (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Take on hundreds of handcrafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.

Eastshade (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

You are a traveling painter exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas with your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to find out about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Visit cities, scale peaks, unearth mysteries, and discover forgotten places.

Knights and Bikes (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

You’ll play as Nessa and Demelza as they explore an ancient island with their goose, Captain Honkers, riding and upgrading their bikes in search of answers. As the story unfolds, they’ll face dangers, puzzles, and the accumulated forces of an ancient curse with their growing collection of frisbees, water balloons, plunger, and a boom-box strong enough to awaken the undead.

Comanche (Xbox Game Pass PC)

Comanche is a modern helicopter shooter game set in an alternate future. Fight in the evolving single player campaign, master your skills in Conflicts missions, or compete with other players in explosive team multiplayer modes.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)

Explore the history of Freddy’s world-famous pizzeria in 4 original titles, available separately or in an interesting bundle. Are you ready to suffer the terror of animatronic robots?