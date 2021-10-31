Tigres vs Chivas: schedule and where to SEE Liga MX game TODAY

Miguel Jimenez Alvarez

Mexico City / 10.30.2021 17:45:00





Matchday 16 of Liga MX 2021 will have an interesting duel between Tigres and Chivas, which will be played at the University of Nuevo León.

Until now, the Monterrey squad has a direct place in the Liguilla. Although the Chivas del Guadalajara could also do it with a hypothetical combination of results, they are more likely to seek their place from Repechage, where they are now.

History Tigres vs Chivas

Guadalajara 0-0 Tigers

Tigres 1-3 Guadalajara

Tigres 3-0 Guadalajara

Guadalajara 2-0 Tigers

Tigres 2-1 Guadalajara

This is how Tigres arrives

The felines arrive after a loss to America by the minimum, and they register 22 points so far in the tournament. Are located in fourth place of the general table, product of five wins, seven draws and three losses. If they win and with a defeat by Toluca and León, they could secure their place in the Liguilla.

Last game of Tigres

So goes Chivas

Still with a chance of getting a spot in the Liguilla, Chivas comes from two consecutive draws. He rescued the 1-1 against Cruz Azul and his last home game drew 0-0 against Tijuana. Now, the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño will seek to improve the performance of the Herd, since registers 19 points out of 45 possible, with four wins, seven draws and four losses.

Chivas last game

Schedule and transmission Tigres vs Chivas