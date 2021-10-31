Tigres vs Chivas: schedule and where to SEE Liga MX game TODAY
Matchday 16 of Liga MX 2021 will have an interesting duel between Tigres and Chivas, which will be played at the University of Nuevo León.
Until now, the Monterrey squad has a direct place in the Liguilla. Although the Chivas del Guadalajara could also do it with a hypothetical combination of results, they are more likely to seek their place from Repechage, where they are now.
History Tigres vs Chivas
- Guadalajara 0-0 Tigers
- Tigres 1-3 Guadalajara
- Tigres 3-0 Guadalajara
- Guadalajara 2-0 Tigers
- Tigres 2-1 Guadalajara
This is how Tigres arrives
- The felines arrive after a loss to America by the minimum, and they register 22 points so far in the tournament.
- Are located in fourth place of the general table, product of five wins, seven draws and three losses.
- If they win and with a defeat by Toluca and León, they could secure their place in the Liguilla.
Last game of Tigres
So goes Chivas
- Still with a chance of getting a spot in the Liguilla, Chivas comes from two consecutive draws.
- He rescued the 1-1 against Cruz Azul and his last home game drew 0-0 against Tijuana.
- Now, the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño will seek to improve the performance of the Herd, since registers 19 points out of 45 possible, with four wins, seven draws and four losses.
Chivas last game
Schedule and transmission Tigres vs Chivas
- Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- What time is the game: 9:10 pm (CDMX time)
- Where to see: TUDN, Affizzados and with us Live at Half Time.
