Tigres players pose in costume to celebrate Halloween prior to the match against Chivas

The Billy doll, Werewolf, the Nun and even grim reapers were part of the starting eleven of Tigres against Chivas

Nine out of eleven Tigres starting players against Chivas jumped onto the University field with masks to take the opening photo, as part of the Halloween celebrations that the feline board proposed to the fans for this calendar date.

TIgres Imago7

Among the characters that the feline footballers presented for the postcard are Nicolas Lopez as Billy, the puppet from the ‘Saw’ franchise, Javier Aquino with a grim reaper similar to the one used by the fighter Psycho Clown and Luis Quinones as Valak, the demon (nun) from the series The Conjuring. It is worth mentioning that both Luis Rodriguez What Rafael Carioca they did not dress up.

During the week, The Tigres board invited fans to attend the ‘Volcano’ dressed up or with makeup to celebrate Halloween and pointed out that the five photos with the highest number of ‘likes’ will take “experiences” from the team.

Despite the incentive, Few supporters decided to accept the invitation because, prior to the game, few make-up or costumes were appreciated in the surroundings of the sports complex.