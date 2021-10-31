‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Filming photos anticipate that there will be a flashback of ‘The dark world’

Until very recently (until the arrival of ‘Eternals’ specifically), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ was the Marvel movie with the worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes and for not liking it, it seems that Natalie Portman herself does not like it, that after this he did not want to know more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. However, the arrival of Taika Waititi to the franchise and his work on ‘Ragnarok’ convinced her to bring Jane Foster back to life in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Delivery that is in the shot of reshoots and from whose set we get some very curious images.

In these photos taken on the set of the film we can see both Portman and Chris Hemsworth characterized as their characters in ‘The Dark World’, with blonde hair included, which suggests that we could see flashbacks of that stage of the MCU:

Speculation for Thor: Love and Thunder

It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW. The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other pic.twitter.com/u84qNBoA8g – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

“Speculation about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ It seems that the scene shot yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie wore wigs similar to Thor and Jane from a deleted scene in ‘The Dark World’. The scene filmed yesterday has Thor and Jane arguing with each other. “ Although they are only assumptions, the idea does not sound far-fetched because somehow they will have to explain the absence of Jane in Thor’s life since that delivery. A mystery that will be solved with its premiere on July 8, 2022.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is written and directed by Waititi and accompanying Portman and Hemsworth in the cast are Karen Gillan, Christian Bale, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson and Sean Gunn, as well as Matt Damon again as the fake Loki.

About the argument we do not know much more than that We’ll see Portman as Mighty Thor what he’s training really hard for, which will be a movie “Very romantic” and that James Gunn has helped Waititi to keep the entire universe consistent.