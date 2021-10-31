This is what you should never do with a gun on set

“Never”, says Noé Hernández, “when using a gun on set you must put your finger on the trigger, because if you do, you are going to shoot.”

The actor knows what he is talking about, as he has been one of the Mexicans who has used pistols the most in a shoot.

Just for the “ZeroZeroZero” series, which tackles the path of drugs in the world, he was trained together with his fellow cast members by military special forces. But on his record he has productions like “Miss Bala”, “Mexican gangster” and “El infierno”.

“And several times I have been exploded (to simulate bullets in his body),” he laughs.

The news of the Alec Baldwin case, who fired a supposedly empty gun, killing the cinematographer and injuring the director of his new film, surprised him.

Noé knows protocols used in national productions by heart and where the actors, out of respect, also have their part in the security task.

“For no reason do you have to aim at someone, that’s vital, and keep the gun down. The gunsmith has the obligation to show you that it is empty and you as an actor have the obligation to tell your partner that and show it to him so that he does not worry.

“For ZeroZeroZero the GAFE (special forces) did not teach and not even they have the freedom to put their finger on the trigger, they know that when you put it it is because you are going to shoot, always be pointed down, never up,” he details.

And it highlights the importance of specialized people like the stunt (stunt double) who is responsible for teaching how to rehearse and warm up the body, before a dangerous scene if the actor is going to do it.

The actor believes that the weapon was not reviewed in the Baldwin case, which is protocol.

But he also recognizes the existence of colleagues who presume to use weapons and there are productions where the rate of filming is so great that care is insufficient.

«The protocols should not be lost, it is always to be very attentive. There are actors who begin to pimp with guns and play the photos and I don’t know what and that seems irresponsible, unprofessional. The problem now is that everything is done in bulk, there are calls of 17 sequences all day and it is a lot, so sometimes no matter how careful they are, things go away. You have to go running against everything, you reach two or three takes and if there are going to be shots, weapons, the productions have to see that when there are these scenes you must be more careful and not 20 scenes will be filmed, but 10, nothing can be above life, “he explains.

Noé was in this city to present “Nudo mixteco”, the debut of Ángeles Cruz, which tells the story of migrants who return to their town in Oaxaca.