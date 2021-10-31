This is what Tom Cruise’s daughter looks like at 15: She is almost the same size as her mother Katie Holmes

The public has seen through the years the incredible transformation of Suri, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Despite the fact that her parents have been jealous of her privacy, the intrepid paparazzi have been able to document her growth.

Now the 15-year-old girl almost equals her mother in size and resemblance. He also obtained from her a good taste for fashion and elegance.

Cruise and Holmes married in November 2006 after the birth of the girl, who became the couple’s first and only biological child. They divorced six years later, since then, the actress has custody of the girl and they are living in New York, according to Univision.

This is what Suri Cruise looks like today

Suri is no longer the girl who accompanied her parents to artistic events where she filled the world with tenderness with her beautiful blue eyes. In several images published on the internet it is possible to detail how much the daughter of Tom Cruise and the protagonist of “Dawson’s Creek” has grown.

In a photograph released by a fan account on Instagram, the teenager can be seen walking with her mother through the streets of the “Big Apple” where it is common to see her.

They both wear casual clothes, while Katie wears white pants and a gray blouse with her hair collected and dark glasses, Suri wears red shorts with an olive green tank top, with her long brown hair down. They both wear face masks.

Although from a very young age long dresses were her favorite outfits, now the girl prefers less ostentatious looks and opts for baggy sports pants and flannels, marking her own style.

A waste of elegance

The teenager is always exposed to the eye of the media, something that seems to matter little to her and without fear of being photographed she is also capable of posing like a model.

In another image released on social networks, the young woman appears holding a large bouquet of roses in her hands. With a mischievous grin, she looks directly into the camera to show that she has spotted the photographers who are after her.

