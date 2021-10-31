This is the meaning of the numbers and letters of the MIUI version of your Xiaomi mobile

Don’t you know the meaning of the numbers and letters of the MIUI version of your Xiaomi? Do not worry, we will explain it to you below.

Xiaomi is one of the mobile manufacturers that more devices sells worldwide, both from its parent brand and its two independent brands, Redmi and POCO. All these terminals share the same layer of customization, MIUI, which currently goes by version 12.5.

We already told you how to update the MIUI version and have it always updated, but before updating to any new version of the Xiaomi software layer we believe that it is important that you know what the numbers and letters of the MIUI version of your Xiaomi mobile mean, because this information will allow you to detect if we have the appropriate version installed on our smartphone and also choose the correct ROM if you have to install it manually.

But the first thing we have to do before we start to explain the meaning of the numbers and letters of the MIUI version is to remind you how to know which version of MIUI you have installed in your terminal.

To find out you just have to follow these simple steps:

We access the Settings of our smartphone.

of our smartphone. Click on the option Over the phone , which appears at the top, just below the search box.

, which appears at the top, just below the search box. Once inside it, we see a section called MIUI version where the information we were looking for will appear.

What is the meaning of the MIUI version numbers?

The numbers that accompany the MIUI version provide us with information about three specific parameters: MIUI version (11, 12, 12.5), update version and ROM version.

If you look at the image that we leave you on these lines, which will serve as an example, the first number tells us that MIUI version is 12, the second number tells us that update version is 5 and, finally, the remaining numbers tell us that ROM version is 13.0.

What is the meaning of the MIUI version lyrics?

In the MIUI version, in addition to these numbers, we find a set of letters that will help us complete the information in this ROM. A) Yes, the first letter tells us which version of Android it is based on, the second and third letters show us which device this version is aimed at, the next two tell us which region it belongs to and, finally, the sixth and seventh letters refer to the developer of this software.

If we use the image that we leave a little above as an example, the first letter that appears is a R and indicates that our ROM is based on Android 11, since each version of Android has its assigned letter and, for example, the letter P corresponds to Android Pie and the letter L with Android Lollipop.

The second and third letter, Kw, tell us that this version of MIUI is aimed at a Xiaomi 11T e, as in the previous case, each set of letters corresponds to a series of terminals of the Chinese brand. So, for example, the letters KB correspond to the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the letters JB to the Xiaomi Mi 10.

The next two letters, EU, tell us that this ROM belongs to the European region, since a version of MIUI is released in several different regions. In this sense, each MIUI update can have up to three different versions depending on the region: EU for the European version, CN for the Chinese version and MI for the global version.

Finally, the last two letters, XM, they correspond to the developer who has created this version of MIUI and in this case, how could it be otherwise, this is Xiaomi. Although there are certain cases in which telephone operators They install custom versions of MIUI on the terminals they sell to their users. and, thus, we can find the letters VF that belong to the British company Vodafone.

