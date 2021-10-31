This is how penicillin works in a resistant superbug

A new method of the cell death of highly aggressive bacteria by means of antibiotics is discovered

Resistant bacterial kill triggers were discovered.

Methicillin is an antibiotic-type drug that is often used to prevent the infectious manifestation of some bacteria that may be present in a person’s body, commonly found in the mucosa (Staphylococcus aureus) and are the cause of multiple malignancies.

“Penicillin and other antibiotics of its kind have been an element central of human health for more than 80 years and have saved more than 200 million lives. However, its use is seriously threatened by the global spread of antimicrobial resistance, “explains Simon Foster, professor of microbiology. molecular at british university.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, found how cell death can be given to the bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, an organism that has high resistance to methicillin, it was found that the antibiotics ß-lactams can eliminate this agent by creating holes in cell wall, an important finding from the area of ​​infectology.

In past research it was known that this type of antibiotics were effective to counteract the ability and advance of the superbugs, causing their death, however, their action is unknown, since the functionality of these agents had not been carried out exactly within infectious promoters.

On the other hand, to validate this theory an exhaustive study was taken into account: “The team worked with a simple model of how the bacterial cell wall expands during growth and division, and established a hypothesis about what happens when this is inhibited by antibiotics such as penicillin. The predictions of this model were tested using a combination of molecular approaches, including high-resolution atomic force microscopy. “

This advance is of great importance because it can create a barrier or fight against bacterial resistance which tends to be severe, which for the literature is a new alternative for treatment and study, in the search to improve symptoms and avoid serious side effects that can cause diseases caused by bacteria.

“This finding helps us understand how they work the antibiotics existing and facilitates the development of new treatments to face the global pandemic of antimicrobial resistance “, concludes the expert.

