This is how ‘Oh Na Na’ by Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy sounds | Music

Camila Cabello She is very proud of her roots, and that is something she will show on her next studio album. Family. Many details are not yet known about it, but what is certain is that it will be a tribute to those closest to him.

As well. We have already heard the odd advance about this project. Don’t got yet It is one of them, which has also triumphed on digital platforms. But it has not been the only one. The good life is one of those who has recently presented at Tiny Desk, where he has confessed that he will be part of this new project. But there is still more!

Camila will launch this Friday, October 29 Oh na na, his collaboration with Myke Towers and Tainy, and everything indicates that it will also be part of Family. An unexpected collaboration that, without a doubt, has revolutionized all his fans. Best of all, Camila couldn’t wait until Friday to present her sounds to us. The artist has shared on TikTok a preview of what we will hear, and he appears giving everything to the rhythm of this possible new hit.

The truth is that these seconds have already become the soundtrack of many of his fans. Yes indeed. It seems that Oh na na It will be in English and Spanish and it will bring a fusion of pop and urban sounds that will lift us all off our chairs. It’s going to be a rush!

A few hours ago, Camila announced the launch of this collaboration through social networks. With this publication, it has also unveiled its cover, which is a creation by Miranda Makaroff in which bright colors and pieces of fruit predominate. Everything indicates that the launch will be loaded with freshness and tropical touches.

At the moment, more details are unknown about Oh na na and of Family, his new album. Although he told us about him in LOS40 and he revealed to us that he will have songs only in Spanish “and that they have a completely different sound.” “Who I am as an artist and as a person is something that is always changing,” he said.

And you, are you ready to enjoy the collaboration that Camila brings with Myke and Tainy?