This is how Guadalajara is in the general table of the 2021 Apertura Tournament on Day 16 I Liga MX

It is no news that the Guadalajara Sports Club started in a terrible way this Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League. The rojiblanco first team has had an intermittent performance despite the fact that Michel Leaño achieved his first victory in his interim. In the duels led by the strategist, the rojiblancos tied with America, lost with Querétaro 1-0 and against Atlas by the same score, but with the victory against Toluca they dreamed of getting directly into the Liguilla, although the draws in front of Xolos de Tijuana and Cruz Azul they have them on the verge of being left out, especially after the defeat against Tigres de la UANL 2-1 on Saturday night.

Chivas closed Day 15 of the Mexican championship in a more or less positive situation, But with the results that have occurred on Date 16, the situation is already very complicated, because it has won four games against Puebla, Necaxa, Pachuca and Toluca, it has tied seven (Juárez, Santos Laguna, Monterrey, Pumas de la UNAM, América, Xolos and Cruz Azul) and lost five added that of the felines (Atlético de San Luis, León, Gallos Blancos, Atlas and Tigres). And thanks to three victories in home condition, they reached ninth placewith 19 points, however they have been in complete decline and we have no choice but to defeat Mazatlán on Friday if they want to get into Reclassification.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara obtained its first victory under the orders of Michel Leaño, who occupies the place left by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Nevertheless the helmsman’s situation is still up in the air. On Matchday 13 they were improved in certain aspects, especially in terms of intensity and drive, in addition to breaking a three-game streak without scoring, as they had gone blank against America, Querétaro and Atlas, so in front of Toluca with the 2-0 regained confidence and aim, although they added their eighth game without scoring in this campaign against the frontiersmen and against La Maquina could barely draw 1-1, before losing against the university students 2-1.

In summary, Chivas closes this Date 16 of the 2021 Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament of the MX Leaguewithin the classification positions atRepechage, but with the adverse result in front of the felines the situation will take a painful step backwards, since they add 19 points, four units from the fourth place (which is occupied by Toluca), the last position that gives a direct place to the Liguilla, so he only has to enter the Liguilla for the Repechage, but for this he must beat the Sinaloans on Friday.

These are the results so far that have been given in the Matchday 16: Atlas 0-1 Xolos de Tijuana, Necaxa 2-1 Mazatlán, Juárez 0-2 Puebla, Querétaro 2-3 Santos Laguna, Pachuca vs. Pumas, Chivas 1-2 Tigres. For Sunday the activity continues: Toluca vs. Leon, Cruz Azul vs. America and San Luis vs. Monterrey.