This film could unite, again, Ana de Armas with Keanu Reeves

This was reported by the site Deadline: The representatives of Ana de Armas, CAA and Grubman Shire, negotiate a leading role in a film in the universe of John Wick, a character played by Keanu Reeves.

Recall that this character is a famous retired hit man in search of revenge.

However, although we still do not know if the Canadian actor will be present in the new film, we can say from now on that the possibility of seeing both artists together again opens.

And we say again because we cannot forget that Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves were together in the film Knock knock, translated into Spanish as Knock Knock. A film that passed without pain or glory in theaters, but which was the first production in the United States of the Cuban one.

But what about the new film in which Ana de Armas could enter the John Wick universe?

Your title will be Ballerina, and it is a spin-off of the John Wick action saga that Lionsgate is currently preparing.

Deadline reported the beginning of negotiations between actress and producer. Although these are not final, everything seems to indicate that the study wants the Bond girl to resume the small role she played in John Wick 3: Parabellum.

In that film Ana de Armas gave life to a young dancer who is preparing to be a murderer.

There, we return to the realm of possibilities: everything seems to indicate that Lionsgate wants cameos from other interpreters of the saga in the new film production. Of course, names like Keanu Reeves or Anjelica Huston are on the table.

What is the plot of Ballerina? “A story derived from the John Wick universe, where professional killers work in an illegal world with its own rules and even moral code.”