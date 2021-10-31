This company prevails over Apple and becomes the most profitable company in the world

This year’s gains are due to the increase in the price of oil and the recovery in demand after mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Sunday, with a net income of 158% above from last year’s figure, making it the world’s most profitable company, according to Bloomberg data.

Thus, the net income of the Saudi company reached 30.4 billion of dollars compared to $ 11.8 billion earned during the same period last year, when global lockdown hit crude prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco’s free cash flow reached 28.7 billion of dollars in the third quarter of 2021, as opposed to the 12.4 billion dollars registered in that period in 2020.

According to Bloomberg, the company has overtaken the American tech giant Apple and has once again become the most profitable company in the world.

The profit achieved this year is due to oil price rise and demand recovery after mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our exceptional third quarter results were the result of increased economic activity in key markets and rebounding demand for energy, as well as our unique low-cost position, financial discipline, and proven ability to supply reliably. essential energy and chemical products to our customers, “said Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.

At the same time, a new agreement under OPEC + allowed the country to increase oil production, which reached 9.6 million barrels per day between July and September compared to 8.5 million in the second quarter of the year.

As financial results were released, the company’s shares rose by 1.5% to 38.3 rials (about $ 10).

“There are still several headwinds for the global economy, partly due to difficulties with supply chains, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Nasser stressed.