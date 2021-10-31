Things to be afraid of

VALENCIA. Since today is Halloween night, which seems wonderful to me, although not for the same reasons as those who dress up as witch and devil without having any idea why, it has occurred to me to make a relationship of things that scare me . Tomorrow is All Saints, the feast of the dead, so I have had a debate with myself because it also occurred to me to write a list of things to avoid on the day that I die. I often come up with lists of things that are useless. This summer I wrote one with words that were in fashion in their day – they are almost always the most unnecessary neologisms – and no one remembers today. We are grossly unfair to our linguistic quirks. With how beautiful the word is downshifting and nobody uses it anymore, and more now, when it’s time to do downshifting Yes or yes. I also found the expression tremendously poetic have you been. Here it never took root much -too complicated, I suppose-, we like more silly expressions and little phonetic complication, such as brunch. In Spain few people used to use have you been, and that the have you been it is a very Spanish species.

Well as I went. The lists. The one about the things that scare me. The first: the realization that we had to leave the pandemic behind, it seems that we have completely forgotten it. We do not want to know anything about a situation that we have not even fully overcome. The only conclusion that we have drawn is that what prevails here is whoever can for himself. I can’t think of anything more terrifying than the certainty that human beings are idiots. As I write this list I listen to The Cramps and I want to reread Horacio Quiroga already Mariana Enriquez. I like false and overstated celebrations that encourage decorating the house in a certain way. It is also true that I have ghoulish-grinning pumpkins placed on the terrace throughout the year, to keep the pink flamingos company and all the trinkets that I buy in Chinese bazaars. My terrace is a tempo of what kitsch and the camp, where good taste has restricted access. How can I not enjoy Halloween?

But let’s continue with the list, which I scatter. After discovering our own idiocy, what else can I fear? What do I get for going to the gym dressed like when Santi Abascal goes out to play sports? I am afraid to enter the Social Security website and look again at the data about my future retirement. On the one hand, it excites me a lot to see that countdown that appears on the screen: there are x years, x months and x days to retirement. I like that a lot, because I see that this chain of pirouettes, jumps without a net, tightrope walker balances, and ways of tamer of beasts that is to be able to survive doing what one does, has an end. What is scary is the estimated amount of what I will charge. That is terrifying. I’ll come up with something, I tell myself. If someone of you who read this comes up with something about it, I will listen to you carefully.

I’m afraid of running out of ideas. I always say that I will not write many novels because I do not have many things to say. And that scares me because it scares me that in the end everything will end up giving me the same, or not, or yes, because then I will be so eaten up by skepticism that I will not want to protest. Social networks scare me. Much. I have the feeling that we ourselves are causing the destruction of intelligence. I am afraid of emotional window dressing, the pretense of what is not meaningful, virtuality as a philosophy to make avatars that cry and laugh at things that hardly matter to us. I put the record of Dead Man’s Bones, a musical project that activated Ryan gosling more than a decade ago. He has a song in which a children’s choir sings that I think is beautiful. The chorus launches a declaration of wounded love (for you, my body is a zombie) that children repeat with force, emboldened in their blessed innocence. Love, life and death make a Gordian knot and you don’t know how scared it gives me if one day I stop getting excited when I perceive this kind of thing and my heart stays as if I were Santi Abascal dressed for sports. Be a have you been of myself, how scary that is.

I am afraid to go to a medical examination and leave the clinic with the news that I have a few months to live. I am afraid that my car will skid, fall into a ditch that is where I live, and drown in dirty water. I’m afraid that I will stop giving a huge shit about everything that is supposed to be seen, read and heard because a lot of people agree to talk about it at the same time on a platform that makes its owners billionaires at the expense of that. I am afraid that, for one reason or another, I will die without having written down what I refuse to do when I am dead. Don’t even think about putting songs at my funeral that I haven’t chosen (in case I haven’t, you make the relevant comments without music). If someone is going to write about my death on social networks, please, neither wish me a good trip (I will not have gone to Bora Bora, I will have gone to hell) nor say that the earth is light to me because I swear that I will make you poltergeists from those. Go out in a rush to buy my novels, the death of an author is always a great time to repair the error that is not having read it before. Since people have a habit of dying – that is Berlanga– Unless it serves to make you pay a little more attention, even if you can no longer be aware of it. The day I become part of the squad made up of all the saints, if you miss me, look for me in my novels. And in these articles as well.