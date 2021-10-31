They reveal that it was Ben Affleck who broke up with Jennifer Lopez 17 years ago

Through an exclusive with the medium DailyMail, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-manager, Rob Shuter, revealed that it was Ben Affleck who decided to break his engagement with the Puerto Rican seventeen years ago.

According to the revelations of the ex-worker of the ‘Bronx Diva‘, the famous ‘Batman‘ decided to end her relationship with JLo because her addictions, that although they were not yet known, they were already beginning to affect him.

“Ben was the one who got away. When they broke up, their demons were a secret. Since then, he’s been very honest about his struggles and he’s faced them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time”, Shuter voiced for the tabloid.

17 years later, JLo and Ben Affleck plan their wedding again

17 years later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship and are now happier than ever.

As reported by the magazine Heat world, The couple is already planning their wedding, which will cost around 60 million dollars and will have luxury guests, like Matt Damon, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah.

“Ben and Jen are totally on the same page about getting married. They want the wedding to be a real show. Both have said that they do not want to skimp on expenses and are looking forward to a six-day party. You’ll have it all: A top-notch guest list with all your friends and loved ones, including Matt Damon and Ellen DeGeneres.

“There will be performances by artists such as Mary J Blige, who has been asked to sing as Jen walks down the hall. And of course there will also be a sky high budget for food, drink and flowers”, revealed the source a couple of months ago.