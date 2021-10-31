They detect irregularities for 359 million pesos in reconstruction after 19S

The National Reconstruction Program implemented by the current administration to recover the thousands of homes damaged in the 2017 earthquakes accumulates million-dollar irregularities in the exercise of public resources, according to the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF).

In the second delivery of audits to the Public Account 2020, the ASF pointed out that the National Housing Commission (Conavi), in charge of implementing the program, did not clarify the exercise of 134 million 488.7 thousand pesos in reconstruction actions.

But not only that. In the 256-DS compliance audit, the ASF pointed out that Conavi, which is a decentralized body of Sedatu, has not resolved the destination of 225 million 294.5 thousand pesos that were observed in the previous audit, corresponding to the 2019 Public Account.

Read more | More than three years after 19S, Centauro building families are still trapped in bureaucracy and without a home

This means that, to date, the Reconstruction Program, which was to be implemented in Chiapas, Oaxaca, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Guerrero, Puebla, Veracruz and Mexico City, accumulates an irregular exercise of 359 million 783.2 thousand pesos, according to the Audit documents.

In this second installment of reviews to the Public Account 2020, the ASF pointed out that, for fiscal year 2020, Conavi carried out 12,412 “housing interventions” for an amount of 2,040 million 062 thousand pesos. The interventions include actions for the total or partial reconstruction of a home or relocation (new home).

Of this total, in 428 cases it was not proven that the housing interventions have been completed, or that, after their cancellation, the resources have been recovered, have been reassigned to new beneficiaries or have been reintegrated into the Federation Treasury ( Tesofe). The amount of these irregularities amounts to 130 million 046.5 thousand pesos.

The ASF found that there were interventions in which Conavi made overpayments, as well as interventions that are still in process when they were due to be concluded in July of this year (that is, they are overdue), or that lack execution deadlines. .

Another irregularity detected by the Audit is that, unjustifiably, Conavi decided in 2020 to pay more than in 2019 to the five companies hired to carry out the verification of the reconstruction works in 11,350 homes of the beneficiaries.

The ASF stated that the institution paid providers a surcharge of 87.5%, going from a unit cost of 464 pesos per verification in 2019 to one of 870 pesos in 2020, despite the fact that the price updated with inflation (which was 3.15%) should be 478.62 pesos.

Conavi tried to justify that, by 2020, suppliers had to do more work during the verification process, but ASF found that the terms of the contracts were the same as the previous year, that is, the price increase was not justified. .

For the Audit, this irregularity represented a damage to the treasury for 4 million 442.2 thousand pesos.

The companies involved are Consorcio Profesional de Vivienda SA de CV; Delta, Proyectos y Desarrollos SA de CV; Groundbreaking Technologies SAPI de CV; Onis Vida S. de RL de CV and Grupo Portoviedo SA de CV.

These suppliers also did not provide Conavi with the invoices that would make it possible to identify the beneficiaries of the verifications or the number of verifications carried out.