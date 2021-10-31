These themes will even change the WhatsApp application of your Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

The multiple customization options offered by MIUI themes seem endless. Not only do they let you change the interface design of your Xiaomi, but they also some themes also allow you to modify the appearance of applications like WhatsApp.

In past recommendations we talked about five essential issues to install on your Xiaomi, and also about five other issues so that your Xiaomi does not look like a Xiaomi. However, today’s list is somewhat different, as we bring you topics that will completely change the WhatsApp of your Xiaomi.

Five themes to completely change the WhatsApp of your Xiaomi

All the themes on the list can be found in the MIUI Themes application. Just enter the name of the topic of your choice in the app’s search engine and ready. Select, download, import and apply.

In case it does not appear in the search engine, it is likely that you need to change the region of your device. Do not worry because at the end of the article we will show you how to do it. Without further ado, we leave you with the recommendations of the week.

1. Whiter Dark V3

We open the recommendations of the day with the topic Whiter Dark V3, a customization package with festive theme, dark background, and slightly redesigned application icons. Clock and date widgets are combined like an almanac, giving it a distinctive touch, as if you were celebrating a special date.

Regarding WhatsApp, Whiter Dark V3 takes care of changing the native colors of the app for a more striking pink. The names of your contacts also change color, the letters of the messages become somewhat clearer, and the button to start a new chat is replaced by a flash.

It is worth mentioning that the changes in WhatsApp only have effect with dark mode disabled. Whiter Dak V3 is compatible with devices running MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, so you are interested, feel free to give it a try.

2. Red Dawn v12.5

If what you are looking for is a theme that intimidates and imposes character, then Red Dawn v12.5 is what you need. This customization pack intended for dark mode presents you with a blood moon whose intense red color blends with the darkness of the background.

Most of the application icons change, as they come to rest on a lead-colored square just like the control center. The widgets for their part remain unchanged.

On the other hand, WhatsApp slightly changes its external appearance, since it is only appreciated that the button to start a new chat acquires a black background and a red cross. Nevertheless, message boxes within a chat turn bright red with gradient. Red Dawn v12.5 is compatible with MIUI 12 and 12.5, so feel free to check it out.

3. NewPort v12 DarkLight

The next one on the list is NewPort v12 DarkLight, a retro-themed theme, with oversized widgets, different styles, a animated lock screen and a dark grayish background with gradient. Among other wonders, application icons change completely, offering a much more classic appearance.

The control center also changes its appearance, with buttons with orange embossing and details. Regarding WhatsApp, the main change we see in the application is the color of the letters, which turns orange. Otherwise, the message boxes and the writing bar also change color.

As for the exterior of WhatsApp, the button to start a new conversation gets a little bigger, with a small orange cross inside. Keep in mind that these changes occur only with dark mode activated. NewPort v12 DarkLight is compatible with mobiles running MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5.

4. Miui 13 Concept

An excellent minimalist theme for those who do not want to go through radical changes is Miui 3 Concept. This customization pack modifies the control center and gives it a simpler look, with transparencies and white details. Likewise, it also grants a different design to battery, mobile signal and WiFi signal icons.

The main screen remains largely the same. The application icons do not change their appearance, but time and date widgets take on a retro style. This style matches perfectly with its colorful background and original lock screen.

On the other hand, WhatsApp receives a different header and contact photos change shape by a square with rounded edges. Like others in the list, the changes in WhatsApp they are only noticeable with dark mode activated. If this topic catches your attention, download it to your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile with MIUI 12 or MIUI 125.

5. A + 12 v12

Lastly, we present a very original theme, with eye-catching widgets and totally different application icons. A + 12 v12 It is a subject that hides numerous surprises in its pastel-colored interface.

One of the main attractions of A + 12 is its lock screen with multiple widgets and application shortcuts like WhatsApp and Facebook. Although not everything ends there.

Like the rest, this theme also modifies the appearance of WhatsApp, but unlike the others, does not work with dark mode. The exterior of the instant messaging app is also adorned by neutral colors, chats are divided into boxes, the check icons change color and the photos of your contacts happen to be inside a square.

Also, the button to start new conversations cswap for a speech bubble. On the other hand, the WhatsApp header no longer has the name of the app, but is now titled with the name of the topic. Definitely It is the customization package that offers the most changes. If you like it, it supports MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, so don’t miss your chance.

So you can change the region of your device quickly and easily

Changing the region of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is not something to worry about. This simple adjustment it is reversible and does not represent any risk for your device. To change the region, you just have to go to Settings> Additional settings> Region and select another country, for example India.

Once the region is changed, go back to the MIUI Themes app and write the name of the topic you like in the search engine. If you find it, proceed to click on the button “Free“Or”Premium”, As the case may be, to start downloading the theme. After downloading, you just have to click on “Apply. “