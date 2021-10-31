these are the best thrillers – Sportlepsia

Not sure what to watch on Netflix? If you’ve checked the movie catalog and can’t find something that catches your attention, here are some options that will keep you in suspense, as well as make you reflect throughout its duration. All content is available in Spanish and in the original language with subtitles.

THE HOLE

In a multi-story jail, food is lowered onto a platform. The inmates above eat in abundance, but those below almost nothing. A rebellion is imminent.

Starring: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor

VANILLA SKY

A man who has everything (money, beauty, and a beautiful woman) loses it when his face is horribly disfigured in a car accident; at least, it seems so.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz

RUN

After years of isolation, a young woman in a wheelchair begins to suspect that her mother has dark secrets that prevent her from achieving her long-awaited freedom.

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Pat Healy

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

College student Evan Treborn, haunted by tragic memories, discovers a way to alter his past.

Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart, Eric Stoltz

PREMONITIONS

Linda is devastated when her husband is suddenly killed in a car crash; but the next day, it appears as if nothing had happened.

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon, Nia Long

LOST

A man in the midst of a marital crisis discovers one day that his wife has disappeared. As the police investigate, shocking truths come to light.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris

THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW

Trapped at home, an agoraphobic psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors… and solving the brutal murder she watches through her window.

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

FORGOTTEN

Jin-seok seeks the truth after the kidnapping of his brother, who has returned very changed and without memories of the last 19 days.

Starring: Kim Moo-yeol, Kang Ha-neul, Na Young-hee

HANNIBAL

In this sequel to “The Silence of the Innocents,” the only surviving victim of the serial killer Hannibal Lecter tries to force him out of hiding.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman

IN LIVE MEAT

A teacher who has an erotic affair with a policeman investigating the death of a young woman begins to suspect her lover’s involvement in the crime.

Starring: Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh

THE PRACTITIONER

After being paralyzed in an accident, Ángel becomes obsessed with the ex who left him. Determined to take revenge, he will not allow anything or anyone to get in his way.

Starring: Mario Casas, Déborah François, Guillermo Pfening

FRACTURE

They went to the emergency room with their daughter, who had an accident. The wife takes her for a CT scan while he waits and the hours go by, but they never come back.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky

ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

Clementine decides to have all her memories of Joel removed and he chooses the same, but soon sets off on a crazy journey through his own mind when he realizes that it was a mistake.

Starring: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst

DURING THE STORM

A space-time glitch allows Vera to save a boy 25 years in the past, but loses her own daughter as a result. Now, he will fight to get it back.

Starring: Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Javier Gutiérrez

SECRET OBSESSION

Jennifer doesn’t remember anything that happened before the attack. At her side is her husband, taking care of her, but the nightmare has only just begun.

Starring: Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, Dennis Haysbert

