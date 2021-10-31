These are the 8 great games that will arrive on Xbox in November 2021

October could have been one of the best months, but everything seems to indicate that November will be positioned above, being one of the most important months of the year in terms of launches. Although, without forgetting the availability of new Games With Gold and the imminent revelation of the new games for Xbox Game Pass for November, we already anticipate that it comes loaded with great and very good releases. Now, from SomosXbox we are going to show you a list with the 8 great games coming to Xbox in November 2021.

This new month of releases is going to be much more hectic compared to those we had in October, where it is worth highlighting very top games such as Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, among others. But this time, the covers are monopolized by the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5, which will take us through the roads of Mexico. Now, without further ado, we leave you with the 8 great games that will come to Xbox in November 2021.

These are the new games optimized for Xbox Series X | S that will arrive in November 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard – 11/5/21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Fight on all fronts – Fight in aerial combat over the Pacific, launch yourself over France, defend Stalingrad with marksman precision, and blast your way through enemies in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games. In this game, players will immerse themselves in the visceral fighting of World War II on an unprecedented global scale. Through a captivating single-player campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries face the greatest threat in the world. Players will also make their mark on the signature Multiplayer experience and fast-paced Zombies experience.

Forza Horizon 5 – 11/9/21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Your ultimate Horizon adventure awaits! Explore dynamic and constantly evolving landscapes of the open world of Mexico with unlimited and fun driving action in hundreds of the best cars in the world.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 11/9/21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, Frontier’s innovative management simulator of 2018. The game offers a new narrative campaign with the voices of the actors of the Jurassic World franchise, new and fun features, four modes interesting gameplay and an expanded range of impressive dinosaurs.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11/11/21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Three famous cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original GTA trilogy: GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, updated for the next generation, now with upgrades at all levels, such as new lighting, tweaks to the environment, high-resolution textures, greater sight distances, GTA V-style controls and aiming, and much more that will bring these beloved games to life in unprecedented levels of detail.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition – 11/11/21 (Xbox One and Xbox SeriesX | S)

The story of Skyrim centers on the efforts of the character, dovahkiin (dragon blood), to defeat Alduin, a dragon / dovah who, according to the prophecy, will destroy the world. The plot is dated two hundred years after the events of Oblivion and takes place in the fictional province of Skyrim. Now, with more than 200 awards and 10 years behind it, players will be able to enjoy an even more improved version.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – 11/16/2021 (Xbox Series X | S)

The plot will follow Sherlock Holmes, 21, early in his career as a “consulting detective.” Following the death of his mother, Violet, the young detective returns to his childhood home on the Mediterranean island of Cordona. There, Holmes discovers a sinister conspiracy lurking beneath the surface of a seemingly idyllic city where corruption and crime are rampant, and locals avoid outsiders. While investigating, Holmes must also reconnect with his old friend, the enigmatic Jonathan (called “Jon”), who is described as “definitely not Watson”.

Battlefield 2042 – 11/19/2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically changing battlefields with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. Battlefield ™ 2042 offers unprecedented scale across vast battlefields.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition – 11/30/21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Soulstorm combines an intense action-adventure platformer with a twisted tale of a society on the brink of revolution, where your moment-by-moment choices in the game will affect its outcome and there is more than one possible ending to experience. A revolution needs a leader. A leader needs followers. You will help guide Abe on his journey to save them all. Along the way, you face near impossible odds in a massive 2.9D world where death is the most likely outcome.