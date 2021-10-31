These are the 4 best movies about POLICE CORRUPTION to watch at home

Among the recommendations that we prepare for you to enjoy home cinema, today we bring you four proposals that have received the praise of specialized critics and audiovisual proposals that represented the way in which law enforcement officials perform. These are four films traversed by police corruption that you will not want to stop watching

It is a 2006 American crime thriller film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by William Monahan. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg, with Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga and Alec Baldwin in supporting roles. It is a remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs (2002).

A violent encounter between a motorcycle bank robber and a rookie cop turns into a tense generational feud.

Point Break (Prime Video)

It is a 1991 American action film directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in the lead roles.

Dragged Across Concrete

Two police officers, a corps veteran (Gibson) and his young partner (Vaughn), are suspended when a video of their harsh criminal arresting tactics becomes the news of the day in the media.