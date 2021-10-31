The White Lotus confirms the premiere of its Season 2, which will have a completely new cast

The White Lotus confirms its Season 2, which will have a completely new cast and will take place in a different location. HBO has officially confirmed it in a press release. No further details have been offered about the new cast, location or release date, but its creator, Mike White, has delivered the good news.

The statement comments that The White Lotus has grown in viewers week after week to become the most popular series of the moment on HBO, which has ended up turning what at first was to be a limited series into a series with several seasons.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, praised Mike White in a statement and expressed her excitement for his return.

“Mike has returned to deliver a quintessential HBO show, and he’s the talk of the town“said Orsi.”We were excited to hear where he wanted to go next after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii and we can’t wait to follow where he takes us.“.

The first season of The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alexandra Daddario. The series is a satirical look at a group of vacationers in Hawaii throughout a very troublesome week. Each episode is written and directed by Mike White, who previously wrote Escuela de Rock and co-wrote Super Nacho.

We will have to wait to have more information about this Season 2 of The White Lotus, including its new cast and location, which will also premiere on HBO.