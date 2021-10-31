The Uncharted movie will arrive in Mexico sooner

The movie of Uncharted It is one of the most anticipated adaptations of next year. Although we still have to wait a couple of months before hitting theaters and seeing how Nathan Drake’s adventures play out in another medium, It has been revealed that this feature film will arrive earlier in Mexico.

Through a tweet shared from the official Sony Pictures Mexico account, it has been revealed that Uncharted will arrive on February 10, 2022 in our country. Along with this, it has been confirmed that the film will have a subtitle for our region, and it is about Off the Map.

Fortune favors the bold. Watch the official trailer of #Uncharted: Off the Map starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, February 10 exclusively in theaters. – SonyPicturesMX (@SonyPicturesMX) October 22, 2021

Thus, Uncharted: Off the Map will arrive in Mexico on February 10, 2022, while the rest of the world will have to wait until the 18th of the same month. This is something that doesn’t happen that often, but nice to see that, this time at least, we won’t have to suffer from spoilers.

In related topics, these are the references to the games within the first trailer.

Editor’s Note:

Off the map It’s a pretty funny name. Along with this, it is good news to see that the movie of Uncharted it will arrive early in our country. Now it will be Mexico who makes the spoilers, and not who suffers from them.

Via: Sony Pictures México