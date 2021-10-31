The Turkish series ‘Infiel’ leads the night and the cinema of La 1 surpasses ‘Secret Story’

Related news

The most watched of the day this Sunday was Antena 3 Weekend News, in its desktop edition. According to Kantar data provided by consultants, the program had a 19% of screen share with an average of 2,075,000 viewers. Very close is the edition of the night, with 2,073,000 viewers and 13.8%.

THE + SEEN OF THE DAY is @ A3News 1 of @ antenna3com with 2,075,000 viewers on average and 19.0% share.

A total of 3,300,000 people watched the information space at some point with a fidelity of 62.9%.#Audiences 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/jMXPzrMcuz – Barlovento Communication (@blvcom) October 25, 2021

Antena 3 also gets the most seen of prime time. The Serie Unfaithful reach the 14.7% share with 1,838,000 viewers, allowing it to be the most viewed non-informative content of the day. Nail the number of viewers of the past week, although it drops half a point of quota.

# Infiel24Oct was the non-informative content + VISTO on Sunday, gaining 14.7% share, 1,838,000 viewers and 48.1% loyalty.#Unfaithful It is almost 40% higher than the A3 average for the day and contributes almost 1/4 of the chain’s daily data.#QueVivaLaTele #Audiences pic.twitter.com/ksTxzKczBo – Dos30 ‘(@ Dos30TV) October 25, 2021

The film also obtained very good data 2 Guns, in La 1. The film achieved 1,699,000 followers and a 12% share. The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington, was the network’s most watched space on Sunday, and the second option of the night.

Sectet Story: House of Secrets mark a 13.3% share with 1,319,000 viewers in Telecinco. The gala was very moved because Adara Molinero had an anxiety attack when reading a tweet from Lucía Pariente in which she made reference to her father.

On laSexta, Gonzo premiered the new season of Saved in view of 1,050,000 viewers and 6.7% share. He surpassed 3.6 million contacts on his return. Below, Ana Pastor with Where were you then remembered the year 2013 before a 4.2% and 546,000 viewers.

In Cuatro, the French league soccer game they played on Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille seduces 951,000 viewers and 6.3%. After, Fourth millenium write down 743,000 followers and 8.6%, which means a rise compared to its last broadcast, in which it scored 6.2% with 608,000 viewers.

#Fourth millenium rises to 743,000 followers and 8.6% share in the prime time of @four.

📺Exceeds the channel’s average audience for the day by 51.8% (5.7), to which it contributes 22.5%

👨Rise to 12.5% ​​in the 25-44 year-old target.#Audiences @MysteryShip pic.twitter.com/j22EyCh82h – GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) October 25, 2021

In the payment, the classic that faced the Football Club Barcelona and Real Madrid had a 14.4% screen share, which rises to 57.8% within the pay television quota. His mean was 1,630,000 viewers, and exceeded two million contacts.

