The tragic end of River Phoenix: the absurd and premature death in the arms of his brother Joaquin

October 31, 1993 River phoenix he died to immediately become a legend. He was only 23 years old. And ahead, a future that loomed full of successes and laurels. It would be truncated.

Phoenix was born on August 23, 1970 in Madras, in the state of Oregon, United States. He lived on the outskirts of town, in a very precarious cabin, where they enjoyed nature. His parents called him River Jude Bottom. The second name was inspired by “Hey Jude”, one of the most emblematic songs of the Beatles.

His childhood was spent in a nomadic way: when he was only three years old, his family joined the religious sect Los Niños de Dios, known throughout Latin America for the atrocities committed. His father received a salary to preach, to officiate as a kind of pastor. They lived in a bohemian way and became missionaries. River was the only one of the brothers who was born on American soil: Rian and the talented Joaquin are from Puerto Rico, and Liberty and Summer, from Venezuela.

Those years were not easy. When your parents, Arlyn and Johon Lee Bottom, they stopped receiving money from the religious entity to which they belonged, they were left in absolute poverty, trapped in Venezuela, far from their country. By then, when he was just 6 years old, River was going out with his sister Raian, who was barely walking, to ask for coins to be able to eat. He sang, and she got the tips.

River Phoenix (second from left) with his parents and siblings

River and his siblings did not attend school, and received virtually no medical care. However, for them, those circumstances would not make their life traumatic: a few years ago Joaquin Phoenix He told -in an interview with El País– who went through that stage with great happiness, despite the economic shortcomings.

In 1978 they returned to the United States and changed their surname: they were then the Phoenix family, alluding to the Phoenix bird, capable of being reborn from its ashes. At that time, when he was 8 years old, River was already beginning to win the affection of his own and strangers thanks to the music and how well he played the guitar, even though he had never taken classes. His father taught him the first chords and he continued as self-taught. He began to participate in every musical contest that got in his way.

Already in the 80s his mother joined the chain as a secretary NBC. Met the agent Iris Bertun and told them about his children. In this way River got its first opportunity in Fantasy, a singing reality show. At 10 he was already making commercial announcements and at 12 he was part of Seven brides for seven brothers. That was his takeoff as an actor, even though his passion was in music.

River Phoenix and her sister Rain

In 1985, at the age of 14, he positioned himself in the middle after his work in Explorers and was consecrated a year later in the remembered film Count on me, that catapulted him to the top of Hollywood. He was showered with prizes and recognition from colleagues of great artistic stature: in his first leading role he was not out of tune.

Nevertheless, that would be the beginning of the end. At the exact moment when he touched heaven with his hands, he also plunged into hell. As a paradox, when River was spoken of as a homeless artist, fate crossed him with temptations to which he refused. Later he would reveal that Count on me He would give him several first times: his sexual debut, the first beer, the marijuana that a technician invited him from whom he avoided giving the name. That scene would repeat itself a thousand times, just like the harsher drug experiences. And addictions.

None of that was known at the time. Everyone was left with the image of a talented young man, with an unusual sympathy and beauty. For something they proposed to him to be a model, an area in which he did some campaigns, although he did not like to meddle there at all.

River phoenix

In 1988 he was nominated for Oscar as a supporting actor for his work in A place nowhere. The following year he would participate in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Already in the 90s, in the film My Own Private Idaho (1991) played a young cocaine addict. Later it was said that he had tried this drug to give depth to his role. He traveled around night venues to observe behaviors, and began to use. After his death, several colleagues in that film commented that Phoenix abused cocaine.

By then, the press was already dealing with the matter: he denied it every time the opportunity presented itself. At the same time, he generated admiration for the causes in which he became involved. He became a vegetarian, spoke out against animal slaughter, and promoted himself as an activist and protector of the environment. In 1992 he bought more than 300 hectares of forest in danger of exploitation, in Costa Rica. By passing into private hands, he saved a company from demolishing that entire plantation.

The door of the bar where River Phoenix died

Everything would collapse that October 30, 1993. River had a band –Aleka’s Attic– with a friend yours, Rain, and they would perform at a nightclub belonging to Johnny depp. With them was Joaquín Phoenix, at that time a teenager who admired his older brother and who followed him everywhere.

Before arriving, the three of them made a stop at a party to which they had been invited. Your host was Leo DiCaprio, in those years a promising actor. River met his girlfriend, Samantha mathis, and from there they all went to the famous club The Viper Room, where they would give the concert.

Upon arrival, River learned that this would not be possible: Depp did not want him to make the presentation to avoid, it was said, that his colleague monopolized all the attention. That made him furious. And then the story as unfortunate as it is well known: cardiac arrest from overdose.

River died in the arms of his brother Joaquín, who tried everything to save him. Heart massages, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, nothing helped. When the ambulance arrived, there was nothing to do. However, he was transferred to a hospital, where resuscitation attempts continued.

Joaquín Phoenix and his emotion after remembering his brother, days after River had turned years

Two theories still hover about what happened that fateful night. The first, that River grabbed a friend’s glass and, seeking to calm his fury, took all the liquid in one sip without asking what it was. Rumors indicate that it contained what is known as a speedball, a liquid combination of cocaine and heroin that was lethal by the amount ingested. Others, on the other hand, warn that the actor went to the bathroom to take drugs and that he could not contain himself.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t see anyone doing drugs, but he was high in a way that made me uncomfortable. The heroin who killed him got it there ”, his girlfriend would declare at the time.

Since then, River Phoneix lives in the hearts of his friends, family and admirers as a legend, as a myth. His light did not go out despite the passage of time. In part, his brother Joaquín Phoenix, one of the first to idolize him, has some responsibility for that: he is in charge of evoking him at each premiere and awards ceremony.

