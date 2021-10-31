The tongue of the squid – El Periódico Extremadura

The first time I traveled to Portugal I was less than ten years old. Educated like the majority of Spaniards who are over fifty in that country of the first chain and the UHF, I turned on the television in the room. They were showing a pirate movie in its original version with subtitles. Accustomed to the adventure cinema of the Saturday afternoon session, with Tyrone Power (read Tirone Pover) and John Wayne (pronounce Llon Baine), my parents and I agreed to lower the sound of the device and leave it in piped music mode, with the volume to the minimum, in that kind of company sound that is so often used in homes around the world.

The child grew up and took a liking to the original version with subtitles, but among the majority of those of my generation, and even in later generations, any language other than their own, depending on their autonomy, continued to be a sort of taboo for a country in which, let’s be honest, has never been strong in learning other languages. Not without a certain embarrassment I have attended a rock concert in which the front man of the band invites the public to sing the chorus, the climax of the performance in which everything becomes a choral shouting of words that make up any language except English, which confirms that we are not made, in general, to master beyond the official languages.

The paradox is due to the fact that despite our scarce knowledge of our own languages, there is no community in Spain where the language is not used as a throwing weapon against the rival, whether or not more than one official language coexists. The cherry on top of the debate has just been put by ERC, which has conditioned its support for the budgets on the Government forcing audiovisual platforms to increase programming in the rest of the languages ​​of the State other than Spanish. Regarding the increase, it is possible to agree: Galician, Basque, Catalan and Valencian must be promoted from public entities as well as Spanish, whether or not they depend on the State, but man, condition the General Budgets that the series Most watched in the history of Netflix, it was renamed El joc del calamar, Gabriel Rufián seems a bit caught up in flying feathers.

Whether or not the Government carries out the PGEs depends on its continuity at the head of the country, a fact that against all odds some have put it in the hands of Tony Soprano to speak in Galician and not with the macarronic English of New Jersey. So it is not important to preserve the essence of the work, but in what language it is transmitted. At the Los Gatos, California-based company (not The Cats), they must still be wondering in which vernacular to promote La casa de papel.

In Spain we have tired of flattering the interpretive capacity of Robert de Niro or Meryl Streep, forgetting the small detail that most of their films have been seen after dubbing, which is something like being forced to teach Guernica in color or Las Meninas split in half. Most Netflix products already allow the possibility of watching movies and series subtitled in Catalan and Basque, so I deduce that what Rufián wants is that at least 7.5% of Netflix, HBO and Amazon products are dubbed to some of the co-official languages ​​of the State. If we start from the literality of the proposal, there are those in the parliamentary arch who prefer to hear “Agur, txikitxo” from the Terminator’s mouth than the original “Hasta la vista, baby” by Schwarzenneger, awkwardly translated and remembered here as “Sayonara, baby” .

There are various ways of cultivating the languages ​​of the State that do not necessarily pass through streaming platforms, and there are various ways of simply respecting and not perverting the originality of a work of authorship without us listening to Clint Eastwood in Without Forgiveness thinking that it can be Darth Vader (blessed Constantino Romero).

Ending up. Spain occupies the 34th position in the world ranking of knowledge of English, with a total score of 537 points. France and Italy follow us. The Netherlands repeats at number 1 in the ranking. Can’t you guess who is in seventh place? Indeed, Portugal.

*Journalist