The Sun released the most powerful flare of its current cycle

The Sun issued a flare “Significant” that reached its Maximum point at 3:35 p.m. UTC on October 28, in the strongest storm so far in current cycle of our star.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) of the POT captured an image of the event.

This flash is classified as a flash class X1.

Class X denotes flames more intense, while the number provides more information about your strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc. Flares that are rated X10 or stronger are considered unusually intense, reports the POT.

The solar flares they are powerful blasts of radiation. The radiation harmful of a flare It cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however, when it is intense enough, it can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where communications and GPS signals travel.

The flare Thursday originated from a sunspot called AR2887 currently located in the center of the Sun and in front of the Earth, according to its location. The sunspot was responsible for two more moderate M-class solar flares hours earlier, according to SpaceWeather.com, which also tracks the sun’s daily weather.

A ejection coronal mass of the flare, a huge eruption of charged particles, it could hit Earth on Saturday or Sunday (October 30-31), just in time for Halloween, SpaceWeather.com reported. The eruption could overload Earth’s northern lights and potentially interfere with satellite-based communications.

With information from Europa Press

DMGS